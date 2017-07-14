Here's One Dish that the Indian Women's Cricket Team Skipper Mithali Raj Wouldn't Share with You!

Highlights Indian skipper Mithali Raj now has 6,028 runs in 181 ODIs

There is something she would hate to share with us - Soan Papdi

Soan Papdi also known as Patisa and Shon Papri is a North Indian dessert

Mithali may have given us moments to cheer; however, there is something she would hate to share with us - Soan Papdi. Yes, you heard us! Earlier this year, she posted a picture of Soan Papdi on her Instagram feed and mentioned in the caption that it is her current favourite and that she wouldn't share it with anyone. The Padma Shri awardee captioned the post saying, "mmmmmm melts in my mouth...Current addiction.. Sorry folks, I don't believe in sharing.."

The post has received more than 3500 likes and about 45 comments from all the fans.

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

A post shared by Mithali Raj (@mithaliraj) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:59am PST

We totally agree with Mithali; who wouldn't love Soan Papdi? After all it is all about the flaky, crispy and sweet delight that just melts in your mouth. Soan Papdi also known as Patisa and Shon Papri is a North Indian dessert which is made with gram flour, sugar, flour, ghee, milk and cardamom. What's not to love here! Everyone has a sweet tooth and Mithali Raj makes us realise that she is just like us, come what may, she would never share her desserts. We wish Mithali all the luck for her future accomplishments and upcoming ODIs.

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli had earlier tweeted congratulatory messages to Mithali for her performance this year.

Congratulations, @M_Raj03! Becoming the highest run scorer in Women's ODIs is a huge achievement. Also, superb knock today! — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2017