Christmas 2025: By the time Christmas arrives, the table is usually set for indulgence. There is an easygoing mood in the air, meals run longer than planned, and food becomes as much about company as it is about what is being served. This is where South Indian chicken curries fit in effortlessly. They are designed for sharing, revisiting and pairing with everything from rice and breads to leftover flatbreads. Whether cooked for a grand Christmas brunch, a relaxed lunch or an intimate evening meal, these dishes bring warmth and a welcome change to the usual holiday spread.

Christmas 2025: 10 South Indian Chicken Curries Perfect For A Festive Meal

1. Nadan Kozhi Curry

This Kerala chicken curry is known for its dark colour and bold spice profile. Coconut oil, curry leaves, and whole spices give it a robust, savoury character that feels hearty and festive. It is less creamy than many coastal curries, making it a good anchor dish for a Christmas spread. It is best enjoyed with rice.

2. Chicken Ishtu

Chicken Ishtu is an aromatic coconut milk-based stew, which is one of the most popular Keralite dishes. Mildly spiced and subtly fragrant, it lets the flavours of chicken, pepper and whole spices come through without heat. The curry feels comforting and celebratory at the same time. It pairs naturally with appam or idiyappam! Order it online if you can't cook it at home.

3. Chicken Mappas

Creamy yet peppery, Chicken Mappas is a unique dish that might just become your new favourite. The coconut milk base is balanced by spices that add warmth rather than sharp heat. Often served during special occasions, it works well for guests who prefer rich but approachable flavours. This curry fits easily into a Christmas lunch menu alongside rice or bread.

4. Chicken Indad

Chicken Indad is a Mangalorean Catholic curry known for its tangy, gently spiced profile. Vinegar gives it a pleasant sharpness, while the spices remain restrained rather than fiery. It is the kind of curry that improves as it rests, making it popular during festive weeks. Served with rice or sannas, it adds contrast to richer coconut-based dishes.

5. Kori Gassi

Kori Gassi is a signature Mangalorean curry built on roasted spices and ground coconut. Thick and deeply savoury, it has a richness that suits celebratory meals. Traditionally eaten with neer dosa or rice, it holds its own as a centrepiece dish. On a Christmas table, it brings depth without relying on cream or butter.

6. Koli Saaru

Lighter than most festive curries, Koli Saaru is a spiced chicken gravy from Karnataka with a thinner, soup-like consistency. Pepper and spices give it warmth, while the broth remains easy to eat. It works well as a supporting dish in a large spread, especially alongside heavier curries. Served with rice, it adds balance to a Christmas menu.





7. Chettinad Chicken Curry

Known for its bold spice blend, Chettinad Chicken Curry is a dish that makes any meal impressive. Roasted spices give it complexity, and the chicken is amazingly succulent. It is a popular choice for special occasions because of its layered flavours. For Christmas, it suits diners who enjoy spicy food. Get it via a food delivery app if you want it quickly.

8. Pepper Chicken Curry

This South Indian curry puts black pepper front and centre, resulting in a warm, slightly fiery flavour that feels especially fitting for winter. Unlike chilli-heavy dishes, the heat here is sharp and aromatic. It cuts through richer foods and refreshes the palate between bites. It works well as a contrast dish at a festive gathering.

9. Andhra Kodi Kura

Andhra Kodi Kura is a bold, onion-rich chicken curry with pronounced heat and depth. It is thicker and more intense than many coastal curries, making it feel celebratory and indulgent. Often associated with festive or large family meals, it pairs well with rice and ghee. On a Christmas table, it caters to guests who love discovering dishes beyond the usual.

10. Hyderabadi Chicken Curry

Distinct from biryani accompaniments, this home-style Hyderabadi curry is slow-cooked and richly spiced. Onions and whole spices create a delicious gravy that feels refined yet accessible. This South Indian curry is well suited to long, leisurely meals.





May your Christmas holidays be filled with yummy food!





