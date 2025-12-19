Kareena Kapoor's love for Indian food needs proper attention. Whether during her shoot breaks or at lavish Kapoor dinner parties, food always takes centre stage for the actor. Guess what she recently relished? A big samosa. On Thursday evening, the doting mother of Taimur and Jeh attended the annual day function at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She was accompanied by filmmaker Karan Johar and several other celebrity parents.





In a video shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram stories, we can spot Kareena Kapoor enjoying a scrumptious bite of a big samosa, serving pure hunger pangs. She also elegantly holds a tissue paper while eating. The video begins with KJo recording his friend, saying, “This is what Kareena Kapoor is doing at the school play, eating a samosa.” As he further shares, “For all of you people who think that she's on a diet...” Kareena interrupts him by mentioning, “No, I'm not.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/karanjohar





Karan continues, “... this is what she is eating - a big samosa,” adding, “I'm proud of you, Bebo. I'm proud of you. You're a Carbie doll. I love it,” leaving the diva to give a playful eye roll. Kareena's expression while enjoying the samosa clearly revealed how delicious the fried snack was. And indeed, samosas, with their mouthwatering fillings, can break several strict diets.





Also Read:"I Need Aloo Paratha Every 2-3 Days," Kareena Kapoor Shares How She Stays Fit While Eating Paranthas





After Karan Johar left no crumbs while revealing Kareena Kapoor's foodie side at the event, the actress also took “sweet revenge” on him. She posted a picture on her Instagram stories featuring the filmmaker taking a large bite of what appeared to be a sandwich. In front of him, we can spot a packet filled with food items, all set to be savoured by the guests. Below the picture, she hilariously stated, “He eats too,” and tagged Karan Johar.

Kareena Kapoor, a true-blue foodie at heart, has often opened up about her love for good food. Previously, she shared a picture of a packet of irresistible chocolate biscuits, namely Extra Cream Bourbon Creams, from Marks & Spencer's, and turned into a "Midnight Snack Girl.” Check out the full story here.