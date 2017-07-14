Long Island Iced Tea (LIIT): A Drink with a Mysterious Past

Highlights Cocktails are a fancy mix of various spirits

This stylish drink has been quite a mystery

The origin of Long Island Iced Tea has various stories surrounding it

However, there is another anecdote that is believed to be a reason behind the creation of the LIIT. Dhanashree tells us that a slightly different drink was claimed to have been invented in the year 1920 by an Old Man Bishop in a local community called Long Island at Kingsport in Tennessee. The drink was then improvised by Ransom Bishop who was the Old Man Bishop's son. It included maple syrup and whiskey, and five types of liquors. Although there are numerous versions of LIIT, it essentially consists of an equal quantity of vodka, tequila, white rum, gin and orange liqueur, lime juice topped with an aerated beverage, energy drink or cranberry juice.

Is LIIT stronger than other cocktails?

Dhanashree points out that people think LIIT is more potent as compared to a Cosmopolitan, Martini or a Mojito because it has several liquors of different quantities mixed in it. However, it consists of the same measure of alcohol that every other cocktail has. Every cocktail or a large drink has 60 milliliters of alcohol in it. Similarly, an LIIT has four equal measures of white spirits which makes a total of 60 milliliter along with one orange liqueur.

Here are two amazing recipes of LIIT that you would want to try for your next party.

Blood on the Roof Top

Recipe by Dhanashree Kirdat Punekar



Photo Credit: Dhanashree Kirdat Punekar

Glass: Tall / Hurricane

Ingredients:

15 ml Vodka

15 ml White rum

15 ml Tequila

15 ml Gin

10 ml Peach syrup

10 ml Lime juice

15 ml Red wine to float

Splash of aerated drink

Garnish: Sweet lime & mint sprig

Method:

Fill the shaker with ice Add Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, peach syrup Pour in some lime juice and shake it well Strain it on ice in a tall glass Add a splash of aerated drink and float red wine Garnish

Long Island Iced Tea (LIIT)

Recipe by Mixologist Shatbhi Basu



Photo Credit: Istock

Ingredients:

15 ml vodka (preferably orange flavoured)

15 ml rum

15 ml gin

15 ml Tequila/Desmondji 51% (agave spirit)

15 ml Cointreau/Desmondji (orange liqueur)

10 ml lime juice

Top with coke

Garnish: orange slice with sprig of mint and orange

Method: