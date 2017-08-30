How to Make Restaurant Style Tomato Soup at Home: 5 Tips and Tricks To Get The Delicious Treat Right

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: August 30, 2017 11:00 IST
1. Picking the right tomatoes: This one comes as no surprise. For the perfect tomato soup, you obviously need the perfect tomatoes. It is always better to use fresh and ripe tomatoes for the soup. Under ripe tomatoes can make your soup sour. Some even choose to roast the tomato until lightly brown before using them for the soup for a smoky flavour. Make sure the tomatoes are blanched first and then pureed together in a blender.
2. Consistency: You can monitor the consistency of the tomato soup. Many prefer the light version of the tomato soup, while some like it thick, smooth and creamy. The thick and creamy soup you have in the restaurant is mostly a play of starch. Starch is a carbohydrate that comes from grains and roots. It gives your soup the thick consistency. Whisk flour or corn starch in a some water before adding it directly to the hot soup in order to thicken the soup and avoid clumps. Or you can also whisk together equal quantities of flour and butter, then cook over medium heat before stirring it in the broth for a thick consistency. If you think it is not dense enough, add more of the flour. Adding yogurt or fresh cream also gives it a great creamy texture and could be a healthier alternative.
4. Temperature when served: The soup is best enjoyed when served hot. Stir well and simmer the soup on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes, until the soup thickens and settles and serve immediately.
5.Garnish: When the soup is ready, pour the piping hot delight into soup bowls. You can top it with bit of cream, and fresh basil leaves or parsley, and serve them with fried croutons. You can also sautee some onions and garlic together and sprinkle it on top with a squeeze of lemon. Parmesan cheese is also a great option for the topping. You can also sautee some chopped bacon and onions and set it aside. Pour the soup into the saute pan, add some freshly- made cream, then pour soup into a bowl and garnish with the bacon.
You can make the all-time favourite Tomato soup at home with this delicious recipe by Anita Mokashi. The creamy and sumptuous delight is easy to prepare and will be no less than the one you have in your favourite restaurants.