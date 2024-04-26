Who doesn't love cake? After all, any celebration is incomplete without this yummy dessert. Well, so was the case with this baby girl, who instead of slicing her birthday cake simply gorged on it. Hint: It was her customised "smash cake" (more about it later). The video of this cutest birthday celebration was shared by the toddler's mother Indyah on Instagram. The now-viral clip begins with the text, “POV: It's your 1st birthday and the cake smash is hitting.” The video shows the baby girl sitting on her high chair and directly gorging on the dessert, without using her hands. Sharing the video, Indyah wrote, “Think this was the highlight of her 1st birthday.”

In case you don't know, “Smash Cake” is a social media trend, wherein parents get a mini birthday cake specially made for their toddlers, who are turning 1. The sole intention behind this is that the babies can smash it.

Needless to say, the video prompted many to fill the comments section with their reactions. A few labelled it as the “best moment of her life.”

Another read, “She gets right in there I love it!!

“Too adorable!! Happy birthday darling girl,” read a comment.

A user said, “I gave mine a vegan store-bought brand and she was in love, less stress on me worrying about her sugar consumption or milk allergies.”

A person wrote, “Crazy to see people freaking out and not knowing that a “Smash Cake” is a thing for 1st b-days. This is so cute and I can't wait to make this memory for my littles some babies just stare at it so I'm loving the action on this one!”

Some pointed out that it is a waste of money.

“Wouldn't a pretty cupcake have been enough? Why send so much money and load her up with sugar?” asked a person.

What do you think of this smash cake trend?

