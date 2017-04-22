How to Peel a Pomegranate Easily and Quickly
Pomegranates are amongst the healthiest fruits on earth. They are loaded with essential nutrients like fiber, protein, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin K. This fruit supplies iron to the blood cells, thus helps in reducing symptoms of anemia including exhaustion, dizziness, weakness and hair loss. The amazing health benefits of pomegranate can be consumed in several ways. You can take them in the form of juice, eat the seeds raw or just bung lots of it in a salad. Healthy and full of nutrients, pomegranates aren’t easy to eat. It takes a lot of hard work (and time) to peel or cut them and remove the tiny, delicate seeds carefully. Here are two ways which can help in making the job easy.
Method 1: Cutting Vertically
1. Place the fruit on a cutting board:Since the fruit contains a lot of juice which might stain your clothes, it is better to place it your cutting board and put a cloth over it.
2. Cut the top: Cut the top crown of the pomegranate and remove it and dispose. The fruit should be in a cone shape after cutting.
3. Slice the skin along the ridges: The ridges are at the boundaries of the internal sections of the pomegranate.You do not want to cut through and slice the seeds. You only need to score the skin, so only cut through until you hit the white parts.
4. Gently pull the pomegranate apart: The pomegranate will now look like a flower. If you don’t cut the bottom, the slices will remain attached at the center. You can then eat the pomegranate as is or separate the slices first.
Method 2 : Cutting Horizontally
1. Make horizontal cuts: Make three horizontal cuts all the way around the fruit. Don’t pierce all the way through the fruit, just pierce through the skin such that fruit should remain in one piece after you have made your cuts.
2. Cut the top and the bottom: Skin will come off and the seeds should be visible. Make sure very few seeds come off with the skin. If there is excess skin sticking to the body peel that away too.
3. Score the fruit: Cut the fruit along one of the exposed star-like-lines vertically. Don't pierce all the way through. This is just so you can "unwind" the fruit later.
4. Pry apart the pomegranate: With your thumbs in the initial center cut, pry apart the pomegranate into two halves, or disks. With the vertical incision you just made, pry open each disk, exposing a line of pomegranate in front of you. Each row of pomegranate will display several large chunks of the juicy, tasty seeds.
