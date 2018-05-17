5 Cool Ways To Add Pomegranate To Your Diet

Add it to your salad or jazz it up in your desserts, this jewel-toned fruit knows all the tricks to enliven your dishes and how! But, that's not it. Other than enhancing the taste of our dishes, pomegranates are also known to have incredible health benefits; but first, you have to get at their seeds. Peeling and seeding is tedious, but the payoff is huge. But, don't worry, we have a hack for that. All you need to do is to roll the pomegranate on the kitchen slab for about 20-30 seconds, then slice the pomegranate into half, horizontally. Take a bowl and start to hammer the pomegranate in a way that all the seeds fall into the bowl. You may also use a heavy spoon to do the same. Once the first few kernels drop out, you'll be able to get all of them out easily.
Pomegranate seeds
But, let's not get ahead of ourselves. The first step is to know how to pick right pomegranate from that daunting pile at the fruit stall.
Follow these simple rules to pick the right pomegranate:
Look for a large pomegranate. The larger the fruit, the more pulp it has.
Pick the one with a bright colour and shiny skin. A good colour means good quality and a shiny skin means it is fresh.
A good pomegranate should feel heavy in your hand, as its seeds are loaded with juice.
Now, that you know to how to pick the right pomegranate and how to deseed it, it's time to know the creative ways to use pomegranate.
Pom-Studded Salad Add a fresh fruit-veggie salad to your brunch menu to kick-start mornings.
Ingredients:
One peeled and chopped sweet potato
5 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper (as per taste)
Thinly sliced kale leaves (half bunch)
3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
half cup pomegranate seeds
Method: Cook the sweet potato with 2 tablespoons olive oil, add salt and pepper as per your taste. Roast at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until tender for about 15 to 18 minutes. Toss Brussels sprouts with remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil and sherry vinegar, plus salt and pepper. Toss with the sweet potatoes, toasted pecans, pomegranate seeds, and ricotta salata.
Pomegranate Salad
Spiced Rum and Cider Sangria With Pomegranate Add a dose of antioxidants to your cocktails by adding a few pomegranate seeds.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup water
1 cinnamon stick
2 cloves
A pinch of grated jaiphal (nutmeg)
3 cups of chilled apple cider
1 cup chilled dark rum
1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
1/2 green apple
Diced 5 orange slices
Method: Take maple syrup, cinnamon stick, cloves, nutmeg and water in a bowl and bring the mix to a boil. Allow it to cool; remove the cinnamon stick and cloves. Now, pour the mixture into wine glasses and add apple cider, dark rum, pomegranate seeds, and apple and orange slices to it. Serve chilled.
Roasted Chicken With Pomegranate Salsa Savour a pretty main course by topping your roasted chicken with pomegranate salsa.
Ingredients:
1 kg skinless
Boneless chicken thighs
2 heads fennel
4 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper as per taste
Half cup pomegranate seeds
2 chopped spring onions
2 tablespoon lime juice
Method: Toss chicken thighs and fennel in 2 tablespoons of olive oil until the chicken is cooked and the fennel is tender. Add salt and pepper as per your taste. Now, mix pomegranate seeds, spring onions, the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, and lime juice in a bowl to make an exotic mix for salsa. Season it with salt and pepper as per your taste. Pair it with the chicken and fennel.
Pomegranate Salsa
Rice Pudding With Banana And Pomegranate Seeds Add a delicious and rich dessert to your 4-course meal with almost no effort.
Method: Take a pot and add rice, sugar, vanilla extract, water, milk, and salt and bring them to a boil. Now, reduce the heat and stir continuously until the rice is tender. Top it up with sliced banana and pomegranate seeds. You may also pour chocolate syrup from the top.
Rice Pudding With Pomegranate Seeds
From a fresh fruit side salad to lip-smacking pom-studded chicken steak, to hearty party drinks, pomegranate is one fruit that will never disappoint.