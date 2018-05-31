Calories In Pomegranate: Here's Why You Should Add This Superfood To Your Diet

Highlights Pomegranates is considered as a superfoods

Calories in Pomegranate

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), about 100 grams of pomegranate seeds contain 83 calories; the majority of which come from carbohydrates . A medium pomegranate is said to contain about 10 grams of fibre and about 39 grams of sugar. Moreover, it is said to provide 48 percent of your recommended daily allowance of vitamin C

Calories in pomegranate: A medium pomegranate is said to contain about 10 grams of fibre

Health Benefits of Pomegranate

According to the book Healing Foods, drinking a glass of the juice every day may lower levels of prostate specific antigen in men. Antioxidant flavonols in pomegranate may help reduce the activity of proteins that are shown to cause inflammatory conditions like arthritis. The fruit has antiviral properties that help prevent infections and maintain overall health, especially oral health. The antioxidants present in pomegranate help prevent heart conditions. Its polyphenol compounds help keep the blood pressure levels in check. Pomegranate juice has shown to increase blood platelet count, thereby preventing a condition like anaemia. In fact, it is known as the most trusted blood thinner. Pomegranate contains vitamin C, which is known to fight against signs of ageing in the long run. It is super hydrating and the presence of micronutrients and phytochemicals help keep the skin glowing. Pomegranate is known to be a natural aphrodisiac. Pomegranate seeds boost digestive health; thanks to the presence of B-complex vitamins. They also contain fibre, which is essential for digestion.



Healthy Pomegranate Recipes You Should Prepare At Home

1. Pomegranate and Kiwi Salad

Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Toss pomegranate seeds and kiwi to make a refreshing salad. Dress it up with a tangy orange and mint dressing; make it super healthy and tasty.

2. Pomegranate Chutney

Recipe by Chef Thomas Robin Gomes

An innovative and tangy dip prepared with pomegranate, tamarind and crushed rose petals. Sounds like one amazing dip, doesn't it?

3. Pearl Barley Salad with Pomegranate and Avocado Recipe

Recipe by Chef Ritu Dalmia

A healthy salad with the goodness of pearl barley, pomegranate seeds and avocado, all of which are considered superfoods, make sure you drizzle some olive oil and lemon to add that extra flavour and tang.

4. Pomegranate Juice

Recipe by Anurag Sharma

Learn how to detox with this twisted pomegranate juice. All you need is beetroot, pomegranate and aloe vera along with some black pepper to make a magic potion for health.

Other ways to use pomegranate in your diet:

According to the book Healing Foods, pomegranate molasses is a delicious substitute for balsamic vinegar in dressings, marinades and glazes. For a salad, combine pomegranate seeds with pear, pineapple and orange segments, chopped fresh mint and lettuce. Drizzle with honey-sweetened dressing.

Note: Do not waste the pomegranate rind. You can use it in making tea. It is also known to have antibiotic properties.

Relish this low-calorie fruit and ensure a healthy life.