Children Using Hand Sanitisers Can Suffer From Nausea and Abdominal Pain

  |  Updated: March 06, 2017 12:50 IST

Highlights
  • Hand sanitisers can do more harm than good to your children
  • Alcohol-based, scented substance often tempts kids to swallow it
  • Among older children, exposures occur less frequently
Worried whether your child washes his hands before every meal and after? Thought Hand sanitisers were a blessing to the perennial problem? Well, think again. Hand sanitisers have quickly taken a common place in our bathroom essentials. The idea of how you are just a drop away from disinfecting yourself from the layer of germs that surround you and your child has made hand sanitisers one of the most common fixture in everybody's daily routine. The bottled and scented packaging has further taken its sale to new heights. But, as per a new study, these hand sanitisers can do more harm than good to your children. Scientists discovered that children may be tempted to swallow the substance, the outcome of which can result in severe repercussions.

The alcohol-based, scented substance often tempts kids to swallow it, leading to adverse consequences like nausea, abdominal pains and, in worse cases, even coma. Researchers from US Centers for Disease Control(CDC) and Prevention have found out grave after-effects like acidosis, apnea and coma amongst children who swallowed hand sanitisers.



In the based study, data reported by poison centers among children aged 12 years during 2011 to 2014 were analyzed, to study and characterize pediatric alcohol sanitiser exposures in the United States.

washing hands

In an alarming revelation Hand sanitiser exposures were defined as a poison centre call reporting an exposure to either alcohol hand sanitisers or a non-alcohol sanitiser product.



The study revealed that children aged 6-12 years formed the majority of intentional exposures to alcohol hand sanitisers. During 2011-2014, a total of 70,669 hand sanitiser exposures in children aged 12 years were reported, of which 65,293 were 92% exposures and 5,376 were 8% non-alcohol exposures.



As per this set of data, it was also concluded that among older children, exposures occur less frequently during the summer months.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  Children HealthHand SanitizerHand SanitiserNausea
