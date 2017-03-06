Children Using Hand Sanitisers Can Suffer From Nausea and Abdominal Pain

Highlights Hand sanitisers can do more harm than good to your children

Alcohol-based, scented substance often tempts kids to swallow it

Among older children, exposures occur less frequently

The alcohol-based, scented substance often tempts kids to swallow it, leading to adverse consequences like nausea, abdominal pains and, in worse cases, even coma. Researchers from US Centers for Disease Control(CDC) and Prevention have found out grave after-effects like acidosis, apnea and coma amongst children who swallowed hand sanitisers.

In the based study, data reported by poison centers among children aged 12 years during 2011 to 2014 were analyzed, to study and characterize pediatric alcohol sanitiser exposures in the United States.

In an alarming revelation Hand sanitiser exposures were defined as a poison centre call reporting an exposure to either alcohol hand sanitisers or a non-alcohol sanitiser product.

The study revealed that children aged 6-12 years formed the majority of intentional exposures to alcohol hand sanitisers. During 2011-2014, a total of 70,669 hand sanitiser exposures in children aged 12 years were reported, of which 65,293 were 92% exposures and 5,376 were 8% non-alcohol exposures.

As per this set of data, it was also concluded that among older children, exposures occur less frequently during the summer months.