Fresh fruits and vegetables are a staple in every home. Most of us select them carefully at the market or rely on trusted vendors for delivery. However, even the freshest-looking produce can sometimes hide unpleasant surprises. Recently, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone had an unexpected experience with her tomatoes. In a recent Instagram post, Sunny Leone revealed a disturbing discovery: worms wriggling inside the tomatoes. In her video, the actress sliced open the tomato, only to find multiple live worms crawling out.





Sunny Leone also shared that, as a precaution, she gave deworming medication to her children and household staff to prevent any potential health issues. In her post, she urged fans to be extra careful when cleaning and preparing vegetables, and even asked for suggestions on trusted sources for buying fresh, safe tomatoes.





Her experience is a reminder that being mindful about what we eat is not just about taste, but also about safety. From understanding what those tiny worms actually are, to knowing whether they're harmful and how to choose the best produce, here's everything you need to know in case your tomatoes come with worms.

What Are the White Worms In Tomatoes?

Those "worms" in tomatoes are often larvae of insects such as the tomato fruitworm (Helicoverpa zea) or leaf miners. They start life as eggs laid on the surface of the tomato plant, eventually hatching into tiny caterpillars or maggots that bore into the fruit. Inside, they feed on the pulp and seeds, leaving behind brown trails or mushy patches. These larvae can be white, cream, or greenish, depending on their growth stage. While they are a natural result of pest activity in farms, finding them in store-bought tomatoes is a sign that the fruit has not been properly inspected or stored.





Are Tomato Worms Good or Bad?

From a gardener's perspective, certain caterpillars-like the large green tomato hornworm-play a role in the food chain, serving as food for birds and beneficial insects. However, for consumers, worms inside tomatoes are definitely bad news. They spoil the texture, taste, and quality of the fruit, and in some cases, their presence can indicate bacterial contamination. While most tomato worms themselves aren't directly harmful to humans if accidentally ingested, they can carry microbes that cause stomach discomfort. Simply put these are not the kind of protein surprises you want on your plate.

What To Do If You Find Worms in Tomatoes?

If you spot worms in your tomatoes:

Discard the fruit - Don't attempt to cut out the damaged section; larvae can tunnel deep into the tomato.

Inspect the batch - Check all other tomatoes purchased at the same time for signs of infestation.

Wash thoroughly - Rinse remaining produce in running water, and use a vinegar-water solution for extra safety.

Cook well - Heat kills most bacteria and larvae, but only intact, healthy tomatoes should be cooked.

Inform the vendor - Reporting the issue can help prevent future incidents and alert other buyers.

How to Pick the Right Tomatoes

Selecting good tomatoes can significantly reduce the risk of unpleasant surprises:

Check the skin - Look for smooth, unbroken skin without tiny holes or black spots.

Firmness matters - A fresh tomato feels firm yet slightly yielding, not mushy or overly soft.

Smell the stem end - A fresh, earthy aroma is a good sign of ripeness.

Buy from trusted sources - Opt for vendors known for high turnover of fresh stock.

Go seasonal - Tomatoes grown in their natural season are less prone to pest issues compared to artificially ripened ones.

Sunny Leone's experience is a timely reminder that a little extra caution in the kitchen can go a long way. By knowing what to look for, how to react, and where to source your produce, you can keep your meals fresh, healthy, and worm-free.