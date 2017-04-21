D Cold, Combiflan and 58 Other Common Drugs Found to be Substandard

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: April 21, 2017 12:18 IST
The report published under the Drug Alert section for March 2017 in The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's official website included various types of medicines, some which have huge annual sales, as high as 150 crores and more. The list features 60 common drugs which are all labelled "Not of Standard Quality Drugs" with the reason for failure in most cases mentioned as "Description and Particulate Matter" or "Disintegration", which refers to time taken for the medicines to disintegrate or break down in the human body - an important parameter for routine assessment of pharmaceutical drugs. Other reasons included Assay, Dissolution, Physical Parameter, Misbranded, etc.
The list of sub-standard drugs included painkillers, medicines for anti-allergy, fever, cold, loose motion, constipation, as well as calcium and iron supplements, among others. Some of these medicines are manufactured by big brand names such as Cipla, Cadila, Sanofi, etc. While the release of this report comes as shocker to many, it also reinstates the fact that one should be cautious while purchasing drugs for various health problems.