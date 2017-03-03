NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  • High Air Pollution May Be Making Antibiotics Less Effective

  |  Updated: March 03, 2017 16:29 IST

Highlights
  • Air pollution affects the bacteria living in our respiratory tract
  • A major component of air pollution is black carbon
  • The study found that black carbon alters the antibiotic tolerance
For decades we have been talking about the dangerous ill-effects of air pollution, and how it is increasing a number of illnesses, particularly respiratory diseases across the globe to alarming levels. So in an effort to protect ourselves we have resorted to face masks, air purifiers, herbal air purifying plants and what not. Every passing year, the condition only seems to be getting worse, particularly in India and China. The air quality is way beyond the level considered safe by global environment bodies, which makes one wonder what kind of life are we heading towards.

According to a new study done by University of Leicester in Britain, air pollution may even increase the potential of bacteria that cause respiratory infections to tolerate antibiotic treatment. If one were to believe the reports to be true, this means a great threat to our lives and well-being.



The study, published in the journal Environmental Microbiology, looked into how air pollution affects the bacteria living in our bodies, specifically the respiratory tract -- the nose, throat and lungs. A major component of air pollution is black carbon, which is produced through the burning of fossil fuels such as diesel, biofuels, and biomass. The research showed that this pollutant changes the way bacteria grow and form communities, which could affect how they survive on the lining of our respiratory tracts and how well they are able to hide from, and combat, our immune systems.



"This work increases our understanding of how air pollution affects human health. It shows that the bacteria which cause respiratory infections are affected by air pollution, possibly increasing the risk of infection," said study lead author Julie Morrissey.

delhi pollution 620

The research focused on two human pathogens, Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pneumoniae, which are both major causes of respiratory diseases and exhibit high levels of resistance to antibiotics. The team found that black carbon alters the antibiotic tolerance of Staphylococcus aureus communities and importantly increases the resistance of communities of Streptococcus pneumoniae to penicillin, the front line treatment of bacterial pneumonia.



Furthermore, it was found that black carbon caused Streptococcus pneumoniae to spread from the nose to the lower respiratory tract, which is a key step in development of disease.

Inputs from IANS



