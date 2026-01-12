At a time when conscious eating and gut health are dominating the food landscape, Sameera Reddy's latest brownie recipe seems especially interesting. This rich-looking dessert is a combination of comfort and health benefits, proving healthy baking does not have to be about sacrificing the pleasure of taste. Reddy described the treat as a healthy substitute for regular brownies. She said it has a "fudgy, gooey, chocolate, decadent, un-urban and mouth-melting brownie" that does not include eggs, processed flour, or too much sugar.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Makes Unique Roti Pizza With Sweet Potatoes And No Cheese





In a video shared on Instagram, Sameera Reddy offered a step-by-step demonstration with energetic gestures, disclosing that the main ingredient of the brownie is steamed sweet potato (rather than refined flour or butter-heavy mixes). This delightful eggless brownie also uses cocoa powder, jaggery, oat flour, peanut butter, vanilla extract, salt, baking soda and a dash of oil, she explains. Moreover, she compares relishing the batter to "eating guilt-free cookie dough." Find the detailed recipe below:

Sameera Reddy's Sweet Potato Brownie Recipe

Ingredients

3 large steamed, well-mashed sweet potatoes

1 cup peanut or almond butter (or allergy-friendly substitute)

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

6 tbsp flour (oat /white/almond) - Oat flour is just oats in a mixer

Half cup mini chocolate chips. You can add more chocolate chips to make it sweeter

2/3rd cup jaggery powder or sugar-free alternative

6 tbsp cocoa powder

1 and a half tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp cooking oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a baking pan. In a bowl, combine the nut butter, vanilla, jaggery, and boiled sweet potato puree until smooth. Add baking soda, oat flour, cocoa powder, and salt. Mix well and add oil to bind. Add chocolate chips on top or fold them in. Evenly spread the batter and, if needed, add more chocolate chips. Bake until barely set, about 25 minutes. Let it cool completely for the best fudgy texture.

Reddy also shared a few essential tips for the best results:

Do not add water to the dough while binding

Instead of using water to steam the sweet potatoes, add two teaspoons of ghee and cook under low pressure.

As per Sameera Reddy, the recipe is "a grounding, guilt-free brownie that supports gut health, energy, and balance—one mindful bite at a time."

Earlier, Sameera Reddy shared a simple, high-protein cheesecake recipe made with paneer, Greek yoghurt and eggs, calling it a light, sweet and satisfying dessert that is easy to prepare, kid-friendly, and ready in about an hour without any complicated steps. Check out the recipe here.

Before that, the actress shared a high-protein dessert recipe using kabuli chana. She mixed boiled chickpeas with cocoa powder, dates, peanut butter and honey to make chocolate truffles that she said taste rich and fudgy, with no detectable chickpea flavour. Click here for the recipe.





Also Read: Desserts For Weight Loss: 6 Healthy Recipes To Try