Guavas are among the most versatile fruits you can find. Loved for their sweet yet tangy flavour, they can be enjoyed in juices, jams, smoothies or simply eaten raw. Packed with nutrients, guavas are often hailed as a superfruit that boosts immunity and aids digestion. But when it comes to eating guava, there's one question that often pops up: should you eat it with the peel or without? Many of us have wondered whether the skin adds extra benefits or poses health risks. Recently, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain took to her Instagram page to reveal the truth behind this common dilemma.

Is Eating Guava Skin Healthy Or Harmful? Here's What The Nutritionist Revealed:

Guava is considered one of the healthiest fruits, but the way you eat it matters. According to Jain, eating guava with its peel provides added micronutrients such as potassium, zinc, and vitamin C, which can help improve skin texture and overall health. However, if you have high cholesterol or diabetes, it's best to avoid the peel. Studies have shown that consuming guava with the skin can worsen blood sugar levels and lipid profiles. Therefore, for those with high blood sugar or cholesterol, guava without the peel is the safer choice.





Why Guava Is a Superfruit | Health Benefits Of Guava

1. Rich In Vitamin C For Immunity

Guava is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C, even surpassing oranges. This powerful antioxidant helps strengthen your immune system, fight infections, and keep common colds at bay. A single guava can provide more than your daily requirement of Vitamin C.

2. High Fibre For Better Digestion

Packed with dietary fibre, guava supports healthy digestion and prevents constipation. Fibre also helps regulate blood sugar levels, making guava an excellent choice for those managing diabetes, especially when eaten without the peel.

3. Loaded With Antioxidants For Skin Health

Guava contains antioxidants like lycopene and Vitamin A, which combat free radicals and slow down ageing. Regular consumption can improve skin texture and give you a natural glow, making it a beauty-friendly fruit.

4. Supports Heart Health

The potassium and magnesium in guava help maintain healthy blood pressure and improve heart function. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that regular guava consumption significantly reduced blood pressure and improved lipid profiles in participants, making it an excellent choice for cardiovascular health.





Tips To Incorporate Guava Into Your Diet

Enjoy fresh guava slices as a mid-morning snack.

Add chopped guava to fruit salads for a tangy twist.

Blend guava into smoothies for a nutrient-packed drink.

Sprinkle a little salt and chilli powder on guava for a classic Indian flavour.

Use guava puree in desserts or jams for natural sweetness.

Whether you enjoy it with the peel or without, guava is a nutrient-packed superfruit that deserves a regular spot in your diet for better health and immunity.