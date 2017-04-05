How to Clean Your Ears: 5 Easy Home Remedies
Although ear wax is a natural substance that protects the ears and the ear canal, it needs to be cleaned when accumulated as it might cause hearing difficulties. It is important to clean the ear keeping in mind the safety, so as not to damage the sensitive parts of the ear. While ear buds are the most commonly used medium to clean the ears and they are available in numerous stores, most experts suggest that they may not be the best way to do so. So coming to home remedies, there are many natural ingredients that you can use to clean your ears without any trouble. Like they say, there’s no better way than the natural way, we bring you five easy home remedies:
1. Salt Water
Salt water is one of the best ear wax removal solution that can be used at home. It softens the wax accumulated inside the ear making it easy to clean. Mix a teaspoon of salt in half a cup of warm water until the salt gets completely dissolved. Soak a cotton ball in the solution. Tilt the affected ear upwards towards the sky. Squeeze the cotton ball to put a few drops of the saline water into the ear and stay in the same position for three to five minutes. Next, tilt your head in the opposite direction to allow the saline water to drain out. Clean the outer part of your ear with a clean cloth to remove the softened wax.
2. Olive Oil
Olive oil also helps soften the ear wax and makes it easier to come out. With its antiseptic properties, it also aids in fighting ear infection. Slightly warm up the olive oil and using a dropper, pour three to four drops in the ear. Allow it to settle for ten minutes so that the ear wax becomes soft. Tilt your head sideways and remove the oil and wax using ear buds. You can also use mustard oil.
3. Hydrogen Peroxide
It is the most effective remedy for ear wax accumulation. Due to its effervescent property, it can remove the earwax and debris from the ear canal very easily. Mix water and hydrogen peroxide (3%) in equal quantities. Use a dropper to drop this solution into the ears. Leave it for some time, and then tilt your head towards the opposite side to drain out the solution. Further wipe away the earwax using a clean cloth.
4. Vinegar and Rubbing Alcohol
Vinegar and rubbing alcohol solution is an age-old remedy to remove ear wax. This mixture helps in dissolving the ear wax. Alcohol acts as a drying agent and the vinegar fights bacteria and fungi, which further helps in preventing ear infection. Mix the two ingredients equally in a bowl. Soak the cotton ball in the solution. Then tilt the ear towards the sky and pour two to three drops of the solution from the cotton ball. Wait for five minutes and then tilt your head to the opposite direction so that gravity can pull out the solution as well as the wax.
Warm water also helps in getting rid of the excess wax. Make sure to use only clean and filtered water. Use a syringe drenched in hot water and pour few drops into the ear. Leave it for a minute and then drain it out by tilting your head to the other side.
