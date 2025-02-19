US tech millionaire Bryan Johnson made headlines in December when he walked out of a podcast recording in Mumbai due to poor air quality. The American entrepreneur is known to be a staunch anti-ageing advocate and frequently discusses the same on social media. One of his recent X posts had an Indian connection, which has grabbed eyeballs online. Bryan Johnson took to the platform to reveal what he would eat for the next few days. He provided the ingredient list for three wholesome recipes, and one of them contained garam masala.





The recipe was for a "Butternut Squash Soup with Roasted Apples and Carrots." As per the post, the soup can be made with 1 onion, 3 garlic cloves, 1 medium butternut squash, 2 Honeycrisp apples, 2 large carrots, 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 cup coconut milk and 2 tablespoons olive oil. To enhance the overall flavour, 1 teaspoon garam masala and 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder have been listed. The post also mentions what Bryan Johson adds in his "Superfood Smoothie" and his "Black Bean and Mushroom Bowl with Chickpea Rice."





But that's not all that grabbed the attention of X users. Some people asked Bryan Johnson about storing his meals in metal containers, as shown in the photos attached to the now-viral post. These boxes may also remind Indians of the steel dabbas or tiffin boxes that are popularly used for carrying meals on the go. Take a look below:

Bryan Johnson's post has received over 180K views so far. Read some of the reactions from X users below:

In the past, Bryan Johson has lauded Indian cuisine. Johnson once wrote, "Power is moving away from football and fast food and towards health, science, and Indian food." During his trip to India, however, he reportedly did not eat any local food. Click here to read the full story.



