Pune, often referred to as the cultural capital of Maharashtra, is a paradise for food lovers. The city's vibrant street food scene offers a delightful mix of spicy, tangy, and savoury dishes that cater to every palate. Whether you're a local or a visitor, exploring Pune's street food is an experience in itself. Here's a guide to some of the best street foods you can find in Pune.





Here Are 10 Best Street Foods Of Pune:

1. Misal Pav

Misal Pav is one of Pune's most iconic dishes. It consists of a spicy sprouted lentil curry (misal) topped with crunchy farsan, chopped onions, coriander, and a squeeze of lime, served with soft pav (bread rolls). The spicy and flavourful dish is best enjoyed at places like Bedekar Misal, Katakirr Misal, and Ramnath Misal.

2. Vada Pav

Often called the Indian burger, Vada Pav is a staple street food in Pune. A spicy potato fritter (vada) is sandwiched between a soft pav and served with chutneys and fried green chillies. For the best Vada Pav, head to Garden Vada Pav Centre, Joshi Wadewale, or JJ Garden Vada Pav.

3. Pithla Bhakri

A traditional Maharashtrian dish, Pithla Bhakri is a wholesome meal made of gram flour (besan) cooked with spices and served with bhakri (jowar or bajra roti). It's a must-try for those who love rustic, homely flavours. You can find excellent Pithla Bhakri at Shree Uphar Gruha or some local dhabas around the city.

4. Bhakarwadi

This crunchy, spicy, and slightly sweet snack is a favourite among Punekars. Bhakarwadi is a deep-fried spiral snack made of gram flour and spices, perfect for munching on the go. The best Bhakarwadi in Pune can be found at Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, a legendary sweet shop.

5. Dabeli

Originally from Gujarat, Dabeli has become a popular street food in Pune. It consists of a spicy mashed potato filling mixed with tamarind and garlic chutneys, peanuts, pomegranate seeds, and sev, all stuffed in a pav. Try the best Dabeli at places like Laxmanrao Dabeli and Shree Dabeli.

6. Pav Bhaji

A comforting and buttery delight, Pav Bhaji is a favourite among street food lovers. The thick, spicy vegetable curry (bhaji) is cooked with butter and served with soft, buttered pav. For the best Pav Bhaji in Pune, visit Supreme Pav Bhaji or Siddharth Pav Bhaji.





Pav bhaji is a rich and indulgent small meal.

7. Kheema Pav

For non-vegetarians, Kheema Pav is a must-try. This dish consists of spiced minced meat served with pav, often accompanied by onions and lemon wedges. Popular spots for Kheema Pav in Pune include Goodluck Café and Nawab's.

8. Mastani

A unique Pune speciality, Mastani is a rich milkshake topped with ice cream, dry fruits, and fresh fruits. It comes in various flavours like mango, rose, and pista. The best Mastani can be found at Sujata Mastani and Gujar Mastani.

Mastani is a beloved drink that's refreshing and tasty.

9. Egg Rolls & Omelettes

Pune has some great options for egg-based street food. From spicy egg rolls to fluffy omelettes, there's something for every egg lover. Popular joints like Egglicious, Vohuman Cafe and Egg Station serve delicious egg-based dishes.

10. Tandoori Chai

A modern street food trend in Pune, Tandoori Chai is made by heating clay cups (kulhads) in a tandoor and then pouring in the tea, giving it a smoky flavour. You can find the best Tandoori Chai at places like Chai La and Chai Tapri.





Pune's street food scene is diverse, offering everything from spicy and savoury snacks to rich and indulgent treats. So, the next time you're in Pune, make sure to explore these street food delights!