Trikonasana: The Yoga Pose for Strength, Stamina & Stability

Highlights Yoga is the new gym these days

Trikonasana is a triangle-shaped asana.

Yoga helps you to achieve a healthy mind not only healthy body.

3 Simple Yoga Poses After Dinner That Can Boost Digestion

Yoga for Beginners: 10 Basic Poses (Asanas) to Get You Started

Five Easy Yoga Poses For Common Health Problems

oga can provide the much needed relief from the daily stresses of urban life. Yoga combines physical, mental and spiritual practices. These days yoga schools and classes are on the rise. While a daily gym routine may not be suitable for all age-groups, Yoga and its different asanas and breathing techniques cater to all age brackets, be it young or old.Some of the other benefits of yoga include increased flexibility, increased muscle strength and tone, improved energy, maintaining a balanced metabolism weight reduction , improved athletic performance, protection from injury and many more. Body balancing plays a vital role in our well being as it reduce stress levels, enables you to have a good posture, increases core strength and stability, raises your consciousness and also helps you concentrate better. There are various yoga asanas that help in body balancing like Tadasana, Parsvakonasana, Virabhadrasana, Prasarita Padottanasana and Trikonasana being one of the effective ones.Let’s consider this yoga asana which is simple to execute but has many significant benefits. Trikonasana, as the name suggests is a triangle-shaped asana and can provide the following benefits if practiced regularly.1. Helps in stretching hips, back muscles, chest and shoulders.2. Stretches the spine.3. Helps in giving strength to the thighs, calves and buttocks.4. Supports the stimulation of spinal nerves.5. It helps in improving the alignment of shoulders and flexibility of the spine.6. Gives relief from backache, gastritis , indigestion, acidity.7. It assists treatment of neck sprains, reduction of stiffness in the neck, shoulders and knees. It also strengthens the ankles and tones the ligaments of the arms and legs.This asana shouldn’t be performed by those who suffer from severe back pain. If you suffer from migraine, then Trikonasana is not for you. Others who are advised against trying this asana include those suffering from diarrhea high blood pressure , neck & back injuries and dizziness Stand erect. Now, keep a distance between your legs of about 3 to 4 feet. Extend your arms at the shoulder level. Inhale and raises your right arm by the side of your head. Now, bend your right arms while exhaling towards the left side by keeping your body weight equally on both the feet. You should ensure that the right arm become parallel to the ground. Maintain the position as per your comfort with normal breathing and come to the original position by inhaling. Do the same procedure with the left arm. Perform three to five rounds of trikonasana.There are four types of trikonasana namely,A. Extended Triangle pose (Utthita trikonasana)B. Bound Triangle pose (Baddha trikonasana)C. Revolved Triangle pose (Parivrtta trikonasana)D. Reclining triangle pose (Supta trikonasana)This is such an easy asana which can be done anytime anywhere to provide relaxation to your body. As they say “A healthy mind resides in a healthy body” and yoga helps you to achieve a healthy mind not only healthy body.

Disclaimer:



The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.