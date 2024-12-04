Winter's here, and with it comes a major drop in temperature. While we naturally crave hot, comforting dishes, some ingredients can warm you up from the inside out. Enter Indian Gooseberries, or Amla, a winter superfood with a ton of health benefits. You'll find lots of ways to enjoy this fruit during the colder months, and one of the best is Amlaprash-a desi take on the Ayurvedic health supplement, Chyawanprash. If you love amlas, this is your chance to indulge! Here's how you can whip up this immunity-boosting treat at home.





Health Benefits Of Having Amla In Winter

Consuming amla in any form during winter is essential for your health. This fruit does wonders for your body in several ways.

1. Packed with Vitamin C

Amla is loaded with vitamin C, which helps keep your body healthy and boosts immunity to fight off cold and flu.

2. Low In Fat

Amla has low carbs and fat, which not only boosts your metabolism but also helps control cravings.

3. Beneficial For Eyes

Since amla is rich in vitamin A, it's great for keeping your eyes healthy. It can also help with common eye issues like itching or watering.

4. Keeps Skin Healthy

With its high levels of vitamins A and C, fatty acids, and antioxidants, amla works as a natural anti-aging ingredient, keeping both skin and hair looking fresh.

Should You Refrigerate Amlaprash?

Whether you store amlaprash in the fridge depends on the temperature around you. Once made, it can stay outside for up to two months. After that, it's best to pop it in the fridge, where it will stay fresh and flavorful for another 3-4 months.

How To Make Amlaprash | Easy Amlaprash Recipe

Making immunity-boosting amlaprash at home is super easy. This recipe was shared by content creator and chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya on Instagram. Here's how to make it:

1. Prepare Amlas

Wash 8-9 amlas and steam them in a steamer for 15-20 minutes, or until they're soft.

2. Prepare Spices

In a pan, dry roast cinnamon, elaichi, badi elaichi, cloves, star anise, peppercorn, and bay leaves on low heat. Let them cool and grind them into a smooth powder. Set it aside.

3. Prepare Paste & Amlas

In a blender, combine raisins, dates, ginger, and tulsi with a little water. Blend into a thick paste. Then, deseed the amla and blend it into a smooth paste once it's cool.

4. Assemble

Heat some ghee in a pan. Add the amla paste and cook it for 4-5 minutes. Once it starts sticking to the pan, add jaggery and cook for another 2 minutes. Then, add the date paste, ground spices, and saffron, and cook on low heat until it dries out and changes color. Garnish with silver vark and extra saffron for that final touch. Enjoy!

Will you try this amlaprash recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!