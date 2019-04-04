How To Remove Blackheads? Try This Wonder Scrub Made Using Kitchen Ingredients

Who doesn't like a healthy and glowing skin? A radiant skin not only makes you look beautiful from outside but from within as well. A lot of care and attention goes into achieving that perfect glow. However, if you happen to have an oily skin type, then you'll have to go an extra mile for getting that glow. Oily skin is more prone to develop various skin-related issues like acne, pimples, whiteheads and blackheads. Blackheads can turn out to be quite annoying. A lot of people spend hefty amount of money in salon and beauty products just to get rid of those stubborn blackheads. However, just a few tips and tricks at home could help you get rid of them. Yes, you read that right. When the open pores in the skin get in contact with dirt, it leads to accumulation of dirt particles that eventually lead to formation of blackheads. The most common areas on face that are prone to blackhead formation are nose, cheeks and even chin. Scrubbing your face gently, using few basic kitchen ingredients, could help you move a step ahead in tackling blackhead issues.







Here is a three ingredient face scrub that you can use twice every week to get rid of blackheads:



Things You Need:



1 banana (mashed)

2 tbsp oats (crushed)

1 tbsp honey



Method:



To begin with, take a bowl and add crushed oats to the bowl.

Then, add honey along with mashed banana. Mix together all the ingredients and then apply this mix on your face.

Scrub it in a circular motion and then allow it to stay for 5-7 minutes.

Once this is done, wash it off using warm water and apply a gentle moisturiser on the skin to close the open pores.



Oats help in exfoliating the dead skin cells and also help in removing the dirt. Other than this, oats have the ability to absorb and remove extra oil from the skin. Honey acts as a moisturising agent and also has antibacterial and anti-microbial properties, whereas, banana helps in retaining the lost moisture in the skin. Banana together with oats doubles the exfoliating power, which is perfect for an oily skin type.



So, the next time you plan to have a pamper sesh, make this homemade scrub a part of your beauty regimen and say bye-bye to blackheads for once and all.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

