It is a very well known fact that the rampage spread of noxious coronavirus is increasing at a rapid pace. The only way to bypass the harmful virus of Covid-19 is to prepare our body to fight against it. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that aids healthy immune function by supporting the development of blood cells and regular consumption of vitamin C might help in increasing immunity to battle this disease.

We bring you 5 super healthy recipes of smoothies that you can have without sacrificing your taste buds.

1. Matcha and turmeric Smoothie: Avocado, turmeric, apple, kiwi, matcha powder and coconut water is all you need to make this topnotch healthy smoothie. Blend them all together in a blender and your smoothie is ready. It is a power-house of nutrients that can help against the common cold infection and also boost your immunity.

2. Powerhouse Smoothie : Gather your ingredients like goji berry, orange, strawberries, pineapple and ice cubes. Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until a smooth and thick paste. Adjust the consistency by adding water and ice. Serve and Enjoy!

3. Muskmelon and Strawberry Smoothie : Cantaloupe also known as ‘Muskmelon' is rich in nutrients that help in promoting healthy blood cells. Ingredients you need for this recipe are strawberry, plain yogurt, almond milk, melon chunks, orange, raw honey and handful of ice. Put all the ingredients into the blender until smooth.

4. Super Vitamin C Smoothie : Strawberry, mango, kiwi, citrus fruits, pineapple and watermelon are all rich in Vitamin C. Blend all these ingredients together in a blender with unsweetened coconut milk. You can add chia seeds, hemp hearts or any other supplements of your choice but add them before blending.

5. Vitamin C Thirst Quencher Smoothie : This one is full of Vitamin C but not as thick as other smoothies. It is more of a vegetable smoothie and less of a fruit smoothie. Red bell pepper, ruby grapefruit, orange, water and ice cube is all that you need for this recipe. Blend them together and add a few drops of lemon juice.

Consumption of Vitamin C is necessary to keep your immunity strong. Start consuming foods that are rich in Vitamin C on a regular basis. Try these smoothie recipes mentioned above and let us know your favourite pick.