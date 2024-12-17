Christmas is all about red and green outfits, lots of feasting, decorating everything with lights, and having a good time with friends and family. Among the many holiday traditions, Christmas cakes hold a special place on dessert tables worldwide. While most people are familiar with the plum or rum cake, there is a range of delicious and special Christmas cakes in different parts of the world. This Christmas, embrace the global spirit of celebration with cakes from around the world.

Here Are 5 Traditional Christmas Cakes Worldwide:

1. Christmas Cake - England

The England-style Christmas cake has become a beloved holiday dessert worldwide. This dense fruit cake is packed with candied or dried fruits, nuts, and warm spices - all soaked in spirits like brandy, rum, or cognac. The flavours of the cake are a unique mix of sweet, spicy, and boozy.

2. Buche de Noel - France

In France, Buche de Noel is a popular Christmas cake. This iconic dessert is a light sponge cake rolled into a log shape. The outer layer is coated in chocolate or coffee - flavoured buttercream and textured to resemble tree bark. To add a Christmas-special touch, it is decorated with powdered sugar, edible leaves, and meringue mushrooms.

Photo: iStock

3. Bolo Rei - Portugal

Portugal's traditional Christmas cake looks fascinating and tastes amazing. Bolo Rei means 'King's Cake,' and that's what it looks like. The cake is shaped like a crown with a hole in the centre. Just like bright gems, it is adorned with candied fruits and nuts. As per tradition, a fava bean is hidden in the cake, and whoever gets that slice has to buy the cake next Christmas.

Photo: iStock

4. Panettone - Italy

Italy's classic recipe is another favourite Christmas cake across Europe and beyond. This sweet cake is dome-shaped and has a bread-like texture-light, airy, and yeasty - similar to sourdough bread. Panettone also contains raisins and candied fruits. The true origin of Panettone lies in the medieval custom of enriching the daily bread during the Christmas period.





5. Bibingka - Philippines

Christmas is a cherished holiday in the Philippines, celebrated with a holiday-special cake called bibingka. This traditional rice cake is made with coconut milk and wrapped in banana leaf moulds, giving it a unique aroma and interesting presentation. It is often topped with caramelized coconut strips.





Which is your favourite cake for Christmas celebrations? Share with us in the comments section.