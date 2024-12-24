Food delivery apps in India have made ordering food at home quite convenient, with access to a large number of restaurants on a single app on your phone. Swiggy has released its annual food trends report, full of fascinating insights on online food orders in India. Biryani continues its reign as India's favourite dish, while late-night cravings saw Chicken Burgers soar. The insights are based on the data collected between January 1, 2024 and November 22, 2024. Since ordering food online through popular food delivery apps continues to remain a growing trend, such insights can offer a deeper understanding of popular food choices along with some interesting food orders. Take a look at food orders from Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai that stood out in 2024:

250 Pizzas Late Night Order

Swiggy gave the "real night owl award" to a Delhi user for ordering a jaw-dropping 250 Onion Pizzas in a single order.

Ultimate Pasta Lover

While the Delhi user's order speaks volumes of their love for pizza, a single consumer in Bengaluru spent Rs 49,900 on a pasta extravaganza - devouring almost 55 Alfredo dishes, 40 Mac and Cheese, and 30 Spaghetti plates.

Single Largest Bill

A Mumbai diner dropped Rs 3 lakh on a single order at a restaurant, according to the Swiggy Dineout report.

Who Saved The Most?

A Delhi user saved Rs 1.22 lakh on a single order at Malamen, a restaurant in South Delhi.





Swiggy's report is a clear indication of the incredible usage of the food app, with delivery partners clocking 1.96 billion kilometres - equivalent to driving from Kashmir to Kanyakumari 533,000 times. Kapil Kumar Pandey from Mumbai delivered an incredible 10,703 orders this year, while Kaleeswari M from Coimbatore led the female partners with 6,658 orders.