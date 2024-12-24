Chole bhature is an emotion. And when it comes to the best chole bhature, Delhi tops the list. Bhumi Pednekar agrees with us. On her latest pitstop in the National Capital, the actress embarked on “the ultimate chole bhature hunt”. In a video posted on Instagram, Bhumi and her team were seen walking on the Delhi streets under the cold winter sun. “I can't believe that yet again I am on the streets of another city trying to find food,” she said in the clip. Bhumi's culinary quest led her to Nirula's — touted to be the first fast food chain in India. “I think I have come to Nirula's after 10 years,” admitted Bhumi as she took a table and ordered chole bhature. However, disappointment struck her at the restaurant as she learned that chole bhature was not available there.





Bhumi Pednekar, a true-blue gastronomical explorer, was not deterred by the setback. She took on the streets again to satisfy her chole bhature and chole kulche cravings. And guess what? She did not fail this time. Bhumi arrived at the famous Haldiram's to satiate her cravings. She couldn't resist having a plate of chole kulche first. Bhumi relished crispy kulchas served with buttery and spicy chole. We also spotted sliced onions on the plate. Her smile and the shine in her eyes were proof, of how much she enjoyed the iconic street food. “I have craved this… Just the best,” confessed Bhumi. Finally, Bhumi treated her tastebuds to chole bhature. She was seen in a fun mood, playfully punching the fluffy bhature. The text in the video echoed her feeling — “Mission accomplished.” Bhumi's side note read, “On the streets to find chole bhature.”

Replying to the post, Karan Boolani, who is known for his love for yummy spreads, said, “Lotan, Baba Nagpal, Sita ram, kulachi”. For the unversed, Bhumi and Karan Boolani's wife, producer Rhea Kapoor, are close friends.





Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samisha too dropped a note under the post. She said, “Yummm.”





“Chole Kulche or Chole Bhature?” asked a fan. To this Bhumi replied, “Started to chole kulcha, ended up eating bhature.”





“Try Nagpal next time,” a few suggested. “Eat momo Nepali momo,” chimed in another.





“Quite an adventure trying to find the perfect chole,” read a comment.





Bhumi Pedenakar's culinary expedition had us craving. We are excited to see the next foodie stop on her list.