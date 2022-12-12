It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. With a sudden surge of Christmas decorations, themed-parties invitations, cake-mixing ceremonies, and even Christmas movies on OTT platforms - the festive vibe is running high. But just like every other festival, Christmas is also deeply rooted in age-old traditions. The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ on December 25, every year. Christian communities all across the world mark this day with certain rituals that have been passed on through generations. And the food is an intrinsic part of Christmas celebrations, with every country following their own traditions.

What are traditional Christmas dishes?

If you are looking answer to this, then you are at the right place. Let's take a look at what the Christmas feast looks like in various parts of the world. We have dug out some popular traditional Christmas dishes that are specific (but not limited) to a particular region.





Here're 9 Traditional Christmas Foods From Around The World:

1. Plum Cake

Plum Cake is a ubiquitous Christmas speciality but you'll find it interesting to know that it actually originated in England and remains their speciality to date during special occasions like Christmas. The cake is made by mixing dried fruits, nuts, and some warming spices, soaked for days in spirits like rum, before being turned into a batter to make the cake. Make plum cake for Christmas with this recipe.

Plum cake is must-have in Christmas celebrations

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Stollen

Stollen is a sweet bread that makes it to the centrepiece of the Christmas spread in Germany. It is a slightly dry bread but the addition of nuts spices, rum, marzipan and candies fruits, and the outer coating of powdered sugar makes it a flavourful treat. Stollen's existence can be traced back to as far as the 1400s and it is still one of the most popular German delicacies.

3. Eggnog

Eggnog is a festive-special beverage served commonly during Christmas celebrations in the United States of America. Made with milk, sugar, cream and eggs, this creamy drink is best served chilled.

4. Irish Stew

In Ireland, you'll always find this warm stew as part of the Christmas celebrations. It is traditionally made with lamb meat and seasonal vegetables, but different regions have given it their own variations. Here is the traditional Irish stew recipe you can try.

Irish stew is traditionally made with mutton.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Panettone

Panettone is an Italian loaf which is made in the shape of a cylindrical log. It is flavoured with sultanas, candies peels and fruits, and raisins. It looks like bread but tastes as light as foam.

6. Leaf Bread

This wafer-thin bread is popular in Iceland for Christmas celebrations. It is made in a big size for everyone to tear off and take a bite of it. To make it, the dough is rolled into fine thinness and then stamped with patterned iron to decorate it. It is then deep-fried to make a fine, crispy bread

7. Plum Pudding

You'll find this Christmas pudding in Ireland, UK during the holiday season. But the traditional plum cake actually doesn't contain plums. The recipe dates back to the pre-Victorian era when raisins were used instead of plums. The pudding also adds spices like ginger, cloves and cinnamon, along with alcoholic drinks like brandy.





8. Gingerbread Cookies

Kids' favourite, gingerbread cookies are biscuits shaped in the form of a man. Reports suggest that gingerbread was actually invented by Greeks who made it for important ceremonies. Gingerbread traversed boundaries and was given the shape of a man in Europe to make it the popular Christmas delicacy that it is now. Make Gingerbread cookies with this easy recipe.

Gingerbread cookies are popularly made for Christmas binge.

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Kul Kul

Anglo-Indian households in India introduced us to this traditional Christmas recipe. These inch-long dough curls are a fried snack made from semolina flour, milk, sugar and ghee (or butter) and glazed with thick sugar syrup





It's the traditions that keep the festivals going on in high spirits. For us, the best way to celebrate is by gorging on traditional foods.







