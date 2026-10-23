The months of October and November are filled with festivals, beginning with Navratri and Dussehra. Soon, preparations for Diwali begin across the country. In India, Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. This year, Diwali will be observed on 8 November. It is a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras and concludes with Bhai Dooj.

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Why Is Diwali Celebrated?

Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama after his 14-year exile. When Lord Rama, accompanied by Goddess Sita and Lakshmana, returned to Ayodhya, the people of the city welcomed them by lighting earthen lamps. This tradition continues to this day and symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. In the days leading up to Diwali, people clean and decorate their homes and light diyas to celebrate the festival.





On Diwali, families and friends exchange gifts and sweets, and homes are filled with the aroma of festive dishes. From rich curries to flavourful rice preparations, food plays an important role in the celebrations. If you are planning a special Diwali menu, here are five popular dishes that can add a festive touch to your table.

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5 Traditional Recipes Can Be Prepare On Diwali:

1. Dal Makhani

Creamy, rich and comforting, Dal Makhani is a favourite at festive meals. Made with whole black lentils and slow-cooked spices, it pairs perfectly with naan or jeera rice.

2. Kadhai Paneer

This classic North Indian dish features paneer cooked with capsicum, onions and aromatic spices. Its vibrant flavours make it a popular addition to Diwali dinners.

3. Masala Puri

Crispy puris served with a flavourful spiced curry make for a satisfying festive treat. Masala Puri is loved for its comforting taste and festive appeal.





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4. Pindi Chole

A speciality from Punjab, Pindi Chole is made with chickpeas and a blend of robust spices. It pairs wonderfully with puri, bhatura or paratha.

5. Pulao

Fragrant and easy to prepare, pulao is a festive staple in many Indian homes. Made with rice, vegetables and whole spices, it complements a variety of curries and side dishes.





Whether you are hosting guests or enjoying a quiet celebration with family, these festive dishes can make your Diwali meal even more special.