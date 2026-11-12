Kiara Advani is someone who gets angry when she is hungry, and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, has just confirmed it. The couple recently appeared together on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan, where they opened up about their relationship, family life and little things they have learnt about each other over the years.





Kiara and Sidharth, who are already parents to daughter Saraayah Malhotra and are set to welcome their second child, shared several interesting anecdotes during the conversation. However, one particular revelation about Kiara's food habits caught our attention. While chatting with Karan, Sidharth revealed that his wife tends to get irritated when she is hungry. “She gets hangry”, he said.





Kiara was quick to agree and shared that her father has even given Sidharth a simple piece of advice on how to handle her mood swings. “My dad's only advice to him is: if she is ever moody, just feed her,” she said.

Sidharth then added that Kiara's father has always been particular about making sure she is well looked after. The actor said, “He (Kiara's father) is like, I have taken good care of my daughter. Just make sure you feed her on time.”





Well, it looks like keeping Kiara happy may be as simple as making sure she never misses a meal. And we are sure many people who get a little cranky when hungry will find the actor's confession quite relatable.





ALSO READ | 'Not Sharing,' Says Kiara Advani To Midnight Munchies Sent By Vicky Kaushal





Sidharth Malhotra never misses an opportunity to share Kiara Advani's adorable foodie moments with fans. In July, the actor gave a glimpse of how his wife celebrated her 35th birthday. And what better way to mark the occasion than with a delicious chocolate ice cream?





Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a candid picture of Kiara enjoying the frozen treat. Adding a playful touch to the birthday wish, Sidharth wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day a little sweeter, even when she's stealing my ice cream,” Click here to read the full story





ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Is Loving Mango - 5 Unique Mango Recipes You Must Try





We are simply obsessed with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's foodie adventures. Aren't you?