Poori is an important part of Indian cuisine. The combination of piping hot pooris served with aloo ki sabzi (potato curry) is a classic match that we love every single time. It is also a favourite breakfast dish that many people enjoy eating on relaxed weekends. From plain pooris to methi (fenugreek), palak (spinach), and bedmi pooris, these are just a few well-known varieties. However, pooris taste their best only when they puff up well and turn crispy. Yet, it is often noticed that despite repeated efforts, the pooris do not turn out fluffy or crisp. But there is no need to worry anymore. Here, we share a few easy tips that, if followed, will help you make perfect, crispy pooris every single time.





Also Read: 9 Best Puri Recipes | Easy Poori Recipes To Try At Home

Tips To Make Crispy Poori

Add Ghee (Moyan)

When kneading the dough for pooris, always add a small quantity of moyan-either ghee or oil. Do not miss this important step. Once the dough is ready, cover it and allow it to rest for at least half an hour. This resting time helps the pooris turn out crispy and nicely puffed.

Add Semolina To The Dough

One of the easiest ways to make puffy and crispy pooris is by adding a small amount of semolina to the flour before mixing in the ghee or oil. Semolina adds extra crunch to the pooris . While kneading, make sure the dough is slightly firmer than regular roti dough.

Arbi Adds A New Twist

To make pooris crunchy and puffed, mash and mix one small bowl of boiled arbi (colocasia root) into the dough while kneading, then continue kneading as usual. This simple addition helps the pooris turn out wonderfully crisp and tasty.

Incorporate Boiled Potatoes

If arbi is not available, boiled potatoes can be used instead. To enhance the flavour further, add a small amount of kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) and ajwain (carom seeds) to the dough.





Also Read: Fluffy Hot Poori: India's All-Time Favourite Breakfast Treat

Roll To An Even Thickness

While making pooris, many people overlook the thickness, which stops them from puffing up well. Always roll the pooris evenly, and make sure the oil is properly heated to a high temperature before frying. Just before adding the pooris, slightly reduce the flame to medium heat. During frying, gently press the puris with a slotted spoon so they puff up like balloons.

Additional Tips

Never roll out pooris using dry flour.

Always roll the pooris with oil, as this helps them puff up better.

Do not stack rolled pooris on top of each other, as they may stick together.

You can also mix a little gram flour (besan) while kneading the poori dough.

These tips are simple, reliable, practical, helpful, and easy. Try these tips the next time you prepare pooris. Believe me, they will help you make perfect pooris.