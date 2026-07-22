The month of Sawan holds immense significance in Hinduism. This year, Sawan begins on July 30 and concludes on August 28, coinciding with the full moon day (Purnima). Also known as Shravan, this sacred month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva with devotion during this period helps fulfil one's wishes and brings blessings. Many devotees observe fasts, especially on Mondays, to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. This year, there are four Sawan Mondays. Temples witness large gatherings of devotees during this time, with worshippers offering fruits and flowers to the Shivling and performing Abhishek.





People observing the Sawan fast follow different dietary practices. While some include salt in their meals, others prefer sweet dishes. However, the fast is generally based on a sattvic diet that includes fruits, milk, kuttu atta, sabudana, potatoes and curd. If you are planning to observe the Sawan fast this year, here are six easy and delicious vrat-friendly recipes to try at home.





Also Read: 9 Hassle-Free Vrat-Special Recipes You Can Try While Fasting This Sawan Somvar

6 Vrat-Friendly Recipes You Can Prepare At Home

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is one of the most popular fasting dishes made with soaked sabudana, peanuts and mild spices. It is light, wholesome and keeps you energised during the fast.

Aloo Rasedar

Aloo Rasedar is a simple potato curry prepared with vrat-friendly ingredients and aromatic spices. It pairs wonderfully with kuttu poori and makes for a comforting meal.

Kuttu Pakora

These crispy pakoras are made with buckwheat flour, potatoes and fasting spices. They are perfect as an evening snack during vrat and taste best with curd.

Sabudana Tikki

Sabudana Tikki combines soaked sabudana, potatoes and peanuts to create crisp and flavourful patties. They are easy to prepare and ideal for satisfying hunger pangs during fasting.

Makhana Kheer

Makhana Kheer is a creamy and delicious dessert made with fox nuts, milk and dry fruits. It is rich, filling and a great way to enjoy something sweet during vrat.

Kuttu Poori

Kuttu Poori is a fasting favourite made using buckwheat flour and simple seasonings. Serve it with Aloo Rasedar for a wholesome and satisfying vrat meal.





Whether you are observing a Sawan Monday fast or simply looking for sattvic meal ideas, these easy vrat-friendly recipes can make fasting both delicious and fulfilling.