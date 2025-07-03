Sawan Somwar 2025: The month of Sawan holds great significance in Hinduism. Also known as Shravan, this month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva with complete devotion during this time fulfils all your wishes. This year, Sawan will begin on July 11 and end on August 9. Devotees of Lord Shiva especially observe fasts on Mondays (Somvar) to seek his blessings. During this sacred month, temples are filled with devotees offering fruits, flowers, and performing Abhishek of the Shivling as part of their morning rituals.





During the fast, people follow a Satvik diet, which typically includes fruits, milk, buckwheat flour (kuttu), sago (sabudana), potatoes, and curd. If you're planning to fast this Sawan, here are 9 simple and delicious vrat-friendly recipes you can easily prepare at home without any hassle.

Here Are 9 Easy Recipes for Sawan Somvar 2025

1. Kabab-e-Kela

A delicious vegetarian kebab recipe perfect for fasting. Steam raw bananas, mash them with buckwheat flour and mild spices to form a dough, and shallow-fry to make crisp kebabs.

2. Khasta Sabudana Tikki

These crispy tikkis are made with mashed potatoes, sabudana, crunchy cashews, and green chillies. Serve hot with green chutney or a cup of tea.





3. Vratwale Paneer Roll

These quick paneer rolls are made with grated paneer, mashed potatoes, sendha namak, and vrat-safe spices. They're ready in just 20 minutes and go well with mint-coriander chutney.





4. Sabudana Khichdi

A classic fasting dish made with sago (sabudana), green chillies, potatoes, peanuts, and mild spices. Serve it with plain curd for a wholesome meal.





5. Vratwale Khatte Meethe Aloo

Tangy and sweet potatoes made with lemon juice and a touch of sugar, cooked in ghee with cumin seeds and rock salt. A flavourful and easy recipe.





6. Low-Fat Makhana Kheer

A vrat-friendly dessert made by simmering puffed lotus seeds (makhana) in milk, flavoured with cardamom and nuts. It's also a great option for bhog.





7. Banana Walnut Lassi

A nutritious and energy-boosting drink made with yogurt, bananas, honey, and walnuts. Ideal for keeping you energised during your fast.





8. Kuttu Poori

Buckwheat flour (kuttu) is commonly used during fasting. These pooris are easy to prepare and pair wonderfully with vrat-style aloo sabzi.





9. Vrat Special Aloo Bonda

A fasting-friendly version of the popular Maharashtrian snack. Made with mashed boiled potatoes and an outer coating of singhara atta, deep-fried till golden.





Try these delicious and hassle-free recipes this Sawan Somvar 2025 and make your fasting both spiritual and satisfying!