Navaratri 2021 is just around the corner, and with much excitement, people have already started to prepare for the festival. From decorating mandirs to planning Navaratri outfits, this festival is marked with much zeal and grandeur. However, since this festival is observed in honour of Goddess Durga, many devotees hold a nine-day fast. They can only eat food made from few ingredients like sendha namak, Samak atta, kuttu ka atta and others. So keeping that in mind, here we bring you six restaurants in Delhi-NCR that are offering yummy and delightful Navaratri thalis for a wholesome meal. Check them out here.

Navratri 2021: Delhi NCR restaurants you can visit for vrat-friendly meals:

1. AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi

Chefs at AnnaMaya have meticulously created a Navratri menu. The menu features an array of traditional fasting meals served in a curated Navratri thali. All of the ingredients used to produce the delicacies on the menu are locally sourced. This thali includes kottu poori, Gulab ki kheer, Samak rice, Dahi Bhalla, kaddu bharta, and more. From October 7 to 14, 2021, indulge in a nutritious Navratri thali at AnnaMaya.

2. Navratri Special At Dhansoo Café

Dhansoo Cafe, in Ambience Mall Gurgaon and Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, is known for its ethnic cuisine and tropical ambience. Dhansoo Cafe has chosen a wide choice of foods for its Navratra Special Menu, consisting of Aloo Chaat aboodana poha, courteous paneer, navaratan raita, sama ke chawal ki kheer, and many other items are on the menu.

3. Gulati Restaurant

Gulati Restaurant, one of the places that started the Navratri food feast in Delhi over 30 years ago, is continuing the tradition this year. They are presenting around 40 Navratra Delicacies for fasting made without onion and garlic. Their menu ranges from Navratri-special thali to Chaat platter to sabudana bhelpuri and many other items. This year's Navratra food festival runs from October 7 to October 14.

4. Nine Nights Menu At SOCIAL

SOCIAL has created a unique menu- The Nine Nights Menu, which includes some specially prepared festive specialities, will be available from October 7 to 14th, 2021. Traditional favourites like kuttu paneer pakoda and Navratri khichdi are included in the Nine Nights Menu, as well as dishes with a signature SOCIAL twist like Sabudana and Water Chestnut Vada and Potato and Raw Banana Tikki with Banana Chips.

5. Hyatt Regency Delhi

For the main course, the special Navratri thali contains aloo our sabudana ki Tikki, paneer makhani, malai kofta, Dahi wale aloo, sitaphal ki subzi, and Samak ke chawal. For vrat-friendly desserts, the restaurant has given a choice between Cholai ke laddoo and Nolen gur sabudana payesh. These dishes have been carefully selected by skilled chefs, taking into account the occasion's restrictions and traditional procedures.

6. Annakoot By ISCKON Banglore

In this thali curated by Annakoot you can enjoy Badam Milk, Paneer Makhani, Kashifal sabji, Samak rice, Salad, Kuttu Poori, Sabudana Papad and Rasgulla. This thali is fulling and has an amazing taste to it!

So, what are you waiting for? Celebrate this Navaratri with these yummy thalis!





Happy Navratri 2021 everyone!









