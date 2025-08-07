Indian content creator Ankush Bahuguna had a dream-come-true moment when he met Selena Gomez at the Rare Beauty event in Malibu, California. The two bonded over a baking session and whipped up a delicious pistachio tiramisu together. This unforgettable experience was part of the launch event for Rare Beauty's new fragrance, Eau de Parfum. Ankush, the only Indian and male influencer among 30 global beauty creators to attend the event, shared his excitement and gratitude on Instagram. The content creator shared a video showcasing the fun moments he shared with Selena. In the caption, he wrote, "Just casually baking Tiramisu with @selenagomez! What is this life! @sephora_india. At the launch of the new @rarebeauty Eau de parfum that smells exactly like this moment right here!"





Also Read:This Creator Can't Cook, "Talks" To Ingredients, But Her Kadhi Still Went Viral





In the comment section, Ankush added, "Imagine being the ONLY Indian & the only guy in a room full of creators from all around the world!" He exclaimed, "Sorry, can't reply because I've fainted."

See the video here:

Back in May, Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco, made an appearance on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast. When they were asked to name their “last supper meals, Benny said that he would like to have corn casserole, a type of sweet cornbread, made by his ladylove.





Revealing Selena's last meal, he selected one of his home-cooked dishes - steak. Explaining the preparation process, Benny said, “She wants my steak, specifically. I do like a ribeye, and then I usually smoke it low for a long time, and then I sear it at the end. I smoke it in a smoker for like, an hour.” The outcome is an appetising “medium smoke” and an “almost barbecue-like” steak.





Selena Gomez listed some other items she would like on her final meal menu, such as her grandmother's rice and tamale, her Nana's chicken and dumplings, salmon sushi topped with sesame seeds and dipped in soy, Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell, Coke slushie and nachos served with pickled jalapenos. Read the full story here.





Selena Gomez's foodie adventures are our favourite.