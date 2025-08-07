Actor Kiara Advani recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband and fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra. She is now busy promoting her upcoming action-thriller War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. In the film, Kiara will be seen in her first-ever onscreen bikini look. Determined to feel confident in front of the camera, she committed to getting "in the best shape of her life" through a focused diet and training routine.





Her nutrition plan was designed by Nicole Linhares Kedia, a certified Sports Nutritionist and Integrative Health Coach. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nicole shared the complete picture of what Kiara ate - and why it worked.

Photo Credit: YouTube/YRF





No Crash Diets: Just Clean Eating And Discipline

When Kiara began prepping for the film, she made it clear: she wanted no short-term fixes or restrictive fads. Her goal was not only aesthetic but internal - she wanted to feel strong and energised through the process. "The goal was clear: to be in the best shape of her life for her first-ever bikini shot on screen," said Nicole.

Protein Was Key In Kiara Advani's Bikini Diet

At the core of Kiara's transformation was a carefully monitored increase in protein and a mild, consistent calorie deficit. No food group was banned. Instead, each ingredient was measured with precision-from the oil used in saute to the amount of grated Parmesan on a Buddha bowl. Nicole's approach focused on control, not elimination. Everything on the plate served a purpose.

How Her Diet Was Aligned With Workouts

Kiara's diet was not fixed; it evolved daily, based on her workout schedule. On days with heavy strength training, her meals had more complex carbohydrates for energy. On rest or lighter days, her meals shifted towards higher protein and good fats to support recovery and reduce inflammation. This flexibility kept her metabolism active while reducing food fatigue.

Kiara Advani's Breakfast Routine: Protein Pancakes Every Morning

Her day always began the same way: protein pancakes. These were made using oat flour, walnut flour, a clean protein powder, a choice of maple syrup or monk fruit for sweetness, and water. Topped with fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter, the pancakes were a satisfying and nutritious staple Kiara never skipped. They delivered fibre, healthy fats, and protein - all in one plate.

What Kiara Ate For Lunch And Dinner While Filming War 2

Her main meals prioritised clean proteins and simple whole foods. A regular lunch or dinner included grilled chicken or chicken curry, baby potatoes, asparagus, avocado, and raw vegetable crudites.

One highlight of her meal prep was a creamy edamame pesto hummus that added richness to the otherwise light meals. The menu was finalised in advance with her personal chef, ensuring that portion sizes, meal timing, and nutritional breakdown matched her shoot schedule and physical output.

Sattu Chaas: Kiara's Desi Post-Workout Favourite

A standout addition to Kiara's routine was sattu chaas - a traditional cooling drink made with roasted Bengal gram flour, cumin powder, coriander, and water. It served as a natural electrolyte drink, keeping her hydrated and boosting protein intake after workouts or during long shoot hours under the sun.

How Her Diet Supported Emotional Well-Being

Nicole shared that the plan was not just about fuel; it was also about mood. Kiara's diet included comforting, familiar ingredients that supported her digestion, improved energy levels, and reduced emotional stress. There was no over-complication.

Balanced meals meant better performance in the gym - and in front of the camera.

More Than Just A Bikini Body: What This Transformation Meant

Beneath the surface, the transformation was about consistency and accountability. "This journey was more than just about a physical transformation," Nicole said. "It was about trust, discipline, and shared ambition. Kiara was incredibly committed. She does not believe in shortcuts, and she showed up for herself every single day."





Her bikini look, it turns out, is only one part of a much larger story - of self-discipline, clarity, and long-term health.