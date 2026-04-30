Food safety authorities are stepping up checks across India, and the latest action comes from Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration recently carried out an enforcement drive in Aligarh, targeting the storage and quality of dairy products being supplied in the area. These surprise inspections are part of ongoing efforts to keep unsafe and low-quality food out of the market.

FSSAI Seized 1,664 Kgs Of Fake Paneer In Aligarh

Sharing an update on X, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) posted visuals from the raid. The images showed large drums filled with what appeared to be cottage cheese (paneer), along with officials inspecting and seizing the stock on-site. The setup raised concerns about hygiene and storage conditions.





In its post, FSSAI stated that approximately 1,664 kilograms of cottage cheese was seized during the enforcement operation. Officials collected samples from the batch and sent them to the laboratory for analysis to assess quality and ensure compliance with food safety standards.

The confiscated stock, estimated to be worth nearly ₹5 lakh, was deemed unsafe for consumption. As a result, the entire quantity was destroyed as per protocol to prevent it from entering the market.





Take a look at the post below:

Similar Crackdown In Ghaziabad

A few days ago, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration carried out a similar large-scale crackdown on food adulteration in Ghaziabad. During the drive, officials seized around 900 kilograms of paneer that was found unfit for consumption. The stock, estimated to be worth nearly ₹2.25 lakh, was later destroyed.





The action followed a late-night check in the Shalimar Garden police station area, where authorities intercepted a suspicious tempo. Upon inspection, a large quantity of paneer was discovered inside the vehicle. The Food Safety Department collected samples and sent them for laboratory testing. Based on the findings, officials decided to dispose of the entire consignment to prevent any potential health risk. Click here to read the full story.





These repeated crackdowns highlight the need for stricter checks to ensure safe food reaches consumers.