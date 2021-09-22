We always look for ways to make our everyday cooking easier. One of the utensils that helps us do so is a pressure cooker. Pressure cooker is one of most important utensils in Indian households as they help cook our food quickly. But did you know that pressure cookers have other added benefits too? They help conserve fuel, by using the pressure of the heat to cook the food fast. They also help retain various vitamins and minerals of the food. Pressure cookers are truly an amazing invention and it is necessary to have one in order to make our lives easier. Therefore, we have curated a list of pressure cooker options that will make our daily cooking easy.





Here Are 4 Pressure Cooker Options:

1.Pigeon By Stovekraft Pressure Cooker

Pigeon's pressure cooker is made of aluminium. It has an induction base, allowing you to use it on an induction cooktop. The pressure created by this cooker helps cook the food evenly. This pressure cooker speeds up the cooking process, allowing you to make dal and chawal in minutes.











2.Hawkins Classic Pressure Cooker

Hawkin's pressure cooker is great for apartments, camping and motor homes. It is made from commercially pure, virgin aluminium that is mirror polished. The interior and the base of the pressure cooker has a matte finish. The inside fitting lid opens only when the pressure falls.











3.Prestige Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

Prestige's pressure cooker has a unique deep lid that seals the cooker close and helps create the pressure. The durable handles allow you to hold a hot pressure cooker without burning your hand. It is made of stainless steel.











4.Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker

Butterfly's pressure cooker has been ergonomically designed. It is made using food-grade virgin aluminium for better hygiene and long life. The aesthetically designed handles allow an easy grip and keep the handle cool. The lock arrangement in the handles ensures uni-directional rotation.

















