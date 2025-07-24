Coca-Cola is set to launch a new cane sugar variant of its soft drink in the United States. The announcement comes shortly after former US President Donald Trump claimed he had urged the company to return to using real cane sugar in its beverages. Trump, known for his preference for Diet Coke, which is sweetened with aspartame, has publicly pushed for the change. Coca-Cola had originally used cane sugar in all its drinks, but switched to high-fructose corn syrup in 1984 due to rising sugar prices, according to Fortune.





In its second-quarter earnings report released on July 22, 2025, Coca-Cola confirmed it would introduce a cane sugar version of Coke in the US this autumn. "As part of its ongoing innovation agenda, this fall in the United States, the company plans to launch an offering made with US cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range," the company said. "This addition is designed to complement the company's strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences," reported People magazine.





Trump had earlier posted on his Truth Social account: "I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them - You'll see. It's just better!"

Cane sugar Coca-Cola, commonly referred to as "Mexican Coke", is already available in parts of the US through imports from Mexico, where it is bottled in glass and made using traditional sweetening methods.





Trump's comments have drawn mixed reactions, including criticism from the US corn industry.





John Bode, President and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, issued a statement on July 16, 2025, saying: "Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar doesn't make sense. President Trump stands for American manufacturing jobs, American farmers, and reducing the trade deficit."





"Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income, and boost imports of foreign sugar, all with no nutritional benefit," he added.





Coca-Cola's new launch aims to provide consumers with more options to suit their taste and ingredient preferences.