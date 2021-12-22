Our daily cooking involves heavy preparation of a variety of spices and masalas. Gone are the days when we had the time to grind garam masala and ginger-garlic paste. Today's modern world requires easy ways of making our daily food so that we don't waste a lot of time in the kitchen. That is why; we choose to buy ready masalas from the market, rather than preparing them at home. We have shortlisted some ready masala options that will make your daily food preparation easy.

4 Ready Masala Options To Choose From:

1. MTR Sambar Masala Powder

If you are a fan of South Indian food then this masala powder is for you. with MTR's sambhar masala powder, you can make authentic sambhar in no time! Now you can easily enjoy idli, dosa and sambhar for whichever meals you like!





2. Tata Sampann Chicken Masala

We all love chicken, don't we? Wouldn't it be easier if we could make chicken curry at home? With this chicken masala powder, you can create delicious chicken at home! This powder contains unique flavoured spices.





3. Maggi Chicken Stock

Rather than boiling chicken to extract its stock, just use these handy chicken stock cubes to make wholesome soups, delicious pastas and much more. Just add the soup cubes to boiling water and you will have real chicken stock ready!





4. Everest Masala Powder - Tandoori Chicken

With this tandoori chicken masala powder, you can easily prepare classic North Indian dishes like chicken tikka and tandoori chicken at home. This masala powder provides the extract balance between the spice elements.





