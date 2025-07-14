Zomato recently made headlines for its birthday surprise for popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja (also known as Flying Beast). The vlogger took to X to reveal what the food delivery platform did when his birthday cake didn't arrive (he had ordered the cake via Zomato). The company decided to send Gaurav a customised hamper and a long note with apologies as well as birthday wishes. The YouTuber shared photos of both. Many balloons could be seen tied to the gift hamper. The note hinted that the hamper would be full of tea goodies, as Gaurav is known to love chai. Zomato also included "a little surprise" for members of his family, and explained why.

Also Read: Deepinder Goyal Responds To Viral Complaint Criticising Zomato's Automated System





Moreover, the company revealed that it shared a birthday with Gaurav and therefore they sent him a flask as a "return gift." Here's exactly what it wrote in the note: " Dear Flying Beast, So sorry that your cake got cancelled yesterday. We truly messed up - and we're really sorry. You've always shown us so much love. So today, on your special day (and ours too), we wanted to send some back... In your style. We know you're a certified chai lover, so here's a chai hamper brewed with care, just for you. And because you just gave your parents a new home (what a moment!), we couldn't leave out Mumma, Papa, Dadu, and Dadi - so there's a little surprise in there for them too. Sending all our love to Rashi and Pihu as well. Oh, and it's Zomato's birthday too today - so here's a flask from our side... consider it a little return gift. May this year be full of warmth, laughter, and never-missed meals. P.S. Flask toh return gift hai... next time cheesecake bhi time pe hoga. Pakka. [P.S. The flask is a return gift; the next time, the cheesecake will also surely be on time.] Pinky Promise. Happiest Birthday, Gaurav. You're celebrated by us and by all those who love you. With lots of love, Team Zomato."

Also Read: Zomato Agent's Priceless Reaction To Surprise Birthday Bash By Customers Wins Hearts





Zomato's gesture for Gaurav Taneja went viral and sparked a heated debate online. Many people said that regular users would never have received such special treatment in case one of their orders were cancelled - it is only reserved for famous YouTubers/influencers. Several people expressed dissatisfaction with this contrast. Check out some of the reactions below:

Gaurav Taneja's post has received 1 million views on X so far.