Looking for a natural way to fight bloating and stubborn belly fat? We found a drink (actually, a shot) that promises to burn fat quickly and also get rid of other health problems. Nutritionist Richa Gangani shared on Instagram her viral morning fat-burning shot - a 5-ingredient concoction that claims to fire up your metabolism, reduce inflammation, and help you shed inches from your waistline. "I had this every morning for 21 days, and trust me, my bloating was gone and I lost weight," Richa shared in her post, encouraging anyone struggling with bloating and sluggish digestion to give it a try.





Also Read: A Bedtime Tea That Helps Lose Belly Fat While You Are Sleeping!

5-Ingredient Morning Fat-Burning Shot For Belly Fat:

Here's what goes into this simple yet powerful mix:

1 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)

1/2 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

Juice of 1/2 lime

A pinch of cinnamon + cayenne pepper

Mix everything well and consume it on an empty stomach every morning. That's it. No fancy equipment, no supplements-just a shot glass of clean, natural ingredients.





Also Read: Drink This Vegetable Juice Every Morning To Lose Belly Fat Faster

Why These Ingredients Work For Weight Loss:

1. Benefits Of Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)

Often overlooked in weight loss journeys, EVOO is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. It helps reduce inflammation, improves digestion, and keeps you full for longer-making you less likely to snack unnecessarily.

2. Benefits Of Ginger:

Ginger is a well-known digestive aid. It boosts metabolism, reduces bloating, and helps in fat breakdown. It also soothes the digestive tract and reduces water retention, which can often make you feel puffier than you are.

3. Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV):

ACV has been a long-time favourite in the wellness world. It's known to help regulate blood sugar levels, curb appetite, and improve gut health. Its acetic acid content plays a key role in breaking down body fat.

4. Benefits Of Lime Juice:

Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, lime juice supports liver function and promotes detoxification. It also helps in the absorption of nutrients, especially iron, which is crucial for energy metabolism.

5. Benefits Of Cinnamon and Cayenne Pepper:

This spice combo is a metabolism booster. While cinnamon helps regulate insulin and blood sugar levels, cayenne pepper contains capsaicin, which increases body heat and calorie burn- a process called thermogenesis.





Does It Really Work?

While no single shot can magically melt away belly fat, combining these ingredients with a balanced diet and regular movement can certainly support your wellness goals. The shot is anti-inflammatory, gut-friendly, and energising-factors that contribute to weight loss over time.





The best part? It's natural, quick to prepare, and easily fits into any morning routine.





So if bloating and stubborn belly fat have been bothering you, this 5-ingredient fat-burning shot might just be worth the 21-day experiment. As Richa puts it, "Do give this a try-you might be surprised by what your body can do with a little morning push."





Disclaimer: Always consult your doctor or a registered dietitian before starting any new dietary routine, especially if you have underlying health conditions.