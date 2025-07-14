Birthdays are a time for celebration, joy and making memories, especially for kids. Recently, a heartwarming video of a mother going the extra mile to make her daughter's special day even more memorable went viral on social media. In the clip, the woman was seen making adorable DIY lollipop holders for her daughter's classmates. She started by taking cute pictures of her daughter holding out her hand. Then, she printed several copies of it in A3 size. The next step was to separate each picture from the big sheet.





Also Read : Watch: Foreign Vlogger Makes Gulab Jamun With Eggs, Gets Schooled By Indians





After making two slits above and below her hand in the picture, she inserted a single lollipop in each picture. The 3D image seemed like the girl was actually giving the lollipop to her friends. Watch the full video here:







Also Read: A Look At Shibani Dandekar's Foodie Highlights From The Wimbledon 2025 Final





The video went viral on Instagram, with several people praising the mother for her creative skills. One user wrote, "Interesting and very creative idea."





Another added, "I love the idea."





Some people suggested using a cartoon character's picture for the lollipop holder, as her daughter's picture will be of no use to her friends and will be thrown in the garbage. A user wrote, "Instead of putting your daughter's pic, you can use some cartoon character. Bcoz at the end they'll throw it away. But I like your idea, it's really very creative."





Someone said, "I would do it, but my child's pictures would be too precious for me to give them to people who are going to throw them away."





"Your daughter's pic is of no use to others. I don't think it's a good idea to gift your daughter's picture to others," read a comment.





A viewer commented, "Rather use a picture of her friends holding chocolate. At least they won't throw it."





What do you think of the DIY lollipop holder idea? Share with us in the comments section!