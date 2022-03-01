Utensils are an important part of our kitchen; we need this essential product to prepare food for our family and friends! Take the example of a handi - this kitchen utensil holds a special in the kitchen! It can be used to make multiple kinds of dishes, ranging from elaborate dishes like biryani to simple gravy-like dal. That's not all, it can also be used to serve food, adding an element of elegance to the dinner table! While the traditional handi is made of copper or clay, in today's modern world handis made from stainless steel suit our daily use. Therefore, we have brought you some good-quality stainless steel handis that shall make an excellent addition to your kitchen.

Here Are 4 Handi Options For You To Choose From:

1. Hawkins Cook n Serve Handi with Glass Lid

Hawkin's handi is made of stainless steel and is compatible with gas and induction stovetops. The extra thickness retains heat well. The curved handi body makes it easy for stirring difficult dishes. The rosewood handles and knob stay cool.





2. Amazon Brand - Solimo Handi

Made from 100% virgin aluminium, Amazon Brand - Solimo's handi is food-grade and imported three-layered non-stick coating for oil-free and healthy cooking. It is made sturdy for everyday use. The stainless steel lid retains heat and keeps food warm.





3. Prestige Omega Handi

Prestige's handi is made with non-stick aluminium, making it durable and sturdy. The thick base makes sure the food doesn't burn while cooking. It comes with scratch and abrasion-resistant technology and sturdy handles.





4. Vinod's Anodised Handi

Vinod's black anodised handi comes with a stainless steel lid. This handi is an ideal utensil for making biryani at home. The riveted sturdy handles ensure better grip.











