There's no denying the fact that a cup of coffee can give the much-needed energy to kickstart to the day. It is the ultimate bliss for every coffee lover. Isn't it? And we have also seen every coffee fanatic has their unique way of enjoying coffee - one of that being the container that you are drinking in. To us, the best coffee experience starts and ends with the right kind of coffee flask or tumbler. This coffee accessory is essential for carrying and sipping the desired cup of coffee. However, If you look around, you will find many options available in the market and online. To help you with this, here we bring you a list of 5 travel friendly coffee flasks that will come handy for you. And the best part is these flasks will keep your coffee, tea and other beverages hot or cold for a long time.

Here's a list of 4 travel-friendly coffee flasks you must try

1. Borosil Stainless Steel Coffee Mug

Sleek and compact, this double walled vaccum insulated coffee flask can keep water, coffee and other beverages hot up to 8 hours and cold up to 14 hours.





2. Orpio Stainless Steel Coffee Mug

Made of stainless-steel, this flask keeps water and other beverages hot for up to 4 hours and cold up to 6 hours. Besides, it has a wide mouth that makes it easy to clean after every use. Try it today!





3. Wosta Travel Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Flask

Durable and light, this flask is made with high-quality double walled stainless steel. It can be the perfect option to carry to picnics, office, road trips et al.





4. InstaCuppa Vacuum Insulated Coffee

Made with BPA-free plastic, this coffee flask comes with an easy to operate opening that needs only one touch to open and close. Besides, its outer body is made with silicon that ensures comfortable grip, making it easier to carry around.





