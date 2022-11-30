Sitting by the sea, soaking up the golden sun, with an interesting cocktail and a flavourful side dish - doesn't that sound like a dream holiday? You can expect to find all of this on your holidays in Goa. You will have access to everything you could possibly want in this holiday destination, including some of the prettiest cafes with stunning beach views, refreshing cocktails and food that is packed with flavour. Take a trip to this west coast state and you'll be stunned by the beautiful cafes. We've handpicked some of the top cafes in Goa that guarantee you a wholesome experience filled with fun, food and drinks.

Here're 5 Best Cafes In Goa With Stunning Sea Views You Must Visit:

1. Thalassa

Thalassa means "the sea," and the Indian Ocean dominates the view from this scenic restaurant in North Goa. You can't take your eyes off the lovely Vagator coast while the sun is shining. Even in the dark, the sea dominates your experience, and the breeze feels good on your face.

Where: 301/1, Vaddy, Siolim, Goa 403517

Cost For Two: INR 3000 (Approx)

2. Purple Martini

Purple Martini on Anjuna Beach is a Greek-themed resto-lounge with a spectacular sunset view, exotic cocktails, and delectable food. The view of the sea, combined with the soothing live music, makes this location worthwhile. From Continental to Italian, Mediterranean and more, they serve a variety of delicacies to satiate your taste palate.

Where: Anjuna, North Goa

Cost For Two: INR 2000 (Approx)

3. Eva Cafe

A stunning cafe with a view of Anjuna beach. This place will transport you to Greece and make you forget that you are in Goa. It is ideal for breakfast or an evening date with some wine and a warm sunset glow. You can even stroll down to the nearby rocks to dunk your toes in the water and enjoy!

Where: Dmello Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa 403509

Cost For Two: INR 1500 (Approx.)

4. Saz On The Beach

Saz On The Beach, located in Morjim Beach is a shack-like experience with a dash of luxury and is perfect for a family outing. Its menu of classics like pizza and burgers will appeal to people of all ages. And their cocktails make for a fun evening on the beach while watching the sunset.

Where: Gawdewada Rd, Morjim, Goa 403512

Cost For Two: INR 3000 (Approx)

5. Titlie

Sea view, outdoor seating, fusion cuisine from around the world, as well as craft cocktails and DJs -this popular location in Goa has a lot to offer, drawing many visitors who are looking for the ideal place to enjoy a sundowner these days. Don't forget to try their pita with hummus and kulchas.

Where: Coutinho Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa 403509

Cost For Two: INR 2000 (Approx)







So, there you have it, some of the best places in Goa with stunning views and food. Do you want to add anything to this list? Mention it in the comments section.









