Sambar is one quintessential curry that is made with a combination of vegetables like pumpkin, okra, french beans, onion, tomatoes and drumsticks etc. Besides being super delicious, this recipe is also very healthy. It can be paired with many recipes such as dosa, idli, uttapam, upma and even with simple steamed rice. While searching for the best sambar masala, you may come across a variety of sambar masalas available in the market and online. To help you choose the right one, here we bring you a list of 5 sambar masalas that can help you in preparing the restaurant style sambar without any hassle. So, let's get started. Take a look.

Here's A List Of 5 Best Sambar Masalas To Choose From:

1. House of Kasliwals Sambhar Masala

Let's hit the list with this one. This masala is made with pure ingredients like chickpea, gram, and other spices such as red chilli powder, mustard seeds and many more. Just add 1 tablespoon of this masala into boiled veggies and lentils, cook for some time and it's ready.





2. Keya Sambhar Khada Masala

This masala by the brand Keya contains a pre-roasted blend of ground and whole spices. Besides, it is deemed to be powerful and aromatic as compared to other regular masalas. All the ingredients involved while preparing this masala are pure and contain no artificial additives.





3. MTR Sambar Masala Powder

Here we bring you another good quality sambar masala by the brand MTR. This pack is deemed to provide 5 quality promises - purity, colour, aroma, texture and taste. Besides, this one pack of masala powder can make around 35-40 servings of sambar.





4. Sakthi Sambar Powder

Another delicious pack of sambhar masala. This pack contains 500 grams of sambhar masala in it, making it ideal to make sambar in a large quantity. It can be a perfect option for family gatherings or any special occasions.





5. Suhana Sambar Masala

This pack of sambar masala is made by using low temperature grinding so that the spices retain its freshness and aroma.

















Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.