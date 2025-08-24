Matcha tea has been having a big moment online. From Pinterest-worthy latte shots to reels promising glowing skin and calm vibes, the bright green drink has become a staple on Instagram feeds everywhere. People rave about its antioxidant punch, the energy boost without jitters, and of course, how aesthetic it looks in a glass. But not everyone is on the same page when it comes to taste. A content creator, named Pranjali, recently shared her matcha review on Instagram, and let us just say – it did not go the way matcha fans hoped.





Kicking things off with a straight face, she said: “Our matcha is ready. It's time for a taste test. It tastes like normal tea has caught mold.” Not the opening anyone expected. But she did not stop there. The more she drank, the worse it got for her. “It's getting worse as I drink more. Don't want this one,” she added.





Since the packaging suggested experimenting with ice or milk, the content creator gave it a fair shot. Pranjali tossed in ice balls first: “Maybe that will refine the taste buds. So now we wait.” But patience did not help – “It's getting worse as it's getting cold,” she sighed.





Next attempt? Milk. But even that could not rescue it. Finally, as a last-ditch effort, Pranjali thought of adding jaggery. That too failed. “Jaggery can't make anything good,” she declared, before calling it quits.





To wrap up the not-so-sweet experiment, she threw in a pun for her followers: “If you also want me to review Bapcha, let me know.” Her final note was a simple truth every foodie relates to: “I've paid a lot for this.”





Here is how the internet reacted to the clip:





A user wrote, “I have seen so many Matcha reviews, but this was by far the best review.”





Another one added, “Those expressions are killing me.”





A critic said, “Matcha is one of the things that cannot be fixed no matter what.”





“People need to appreciate the baap-cha joke more...that was gold,” read a LOL comment.





