We all know that it is very important to kickstart our day with a healthy bowl of breakfast. Yet we end up skipping the most important meal of the day! As we are in a hurry to start the day, we find making an elaborate breakfast cumbersome and find it easier to just skip it. But we can't continue this unhealthy habit. That is why we have found some nutritious and filling breakfast cereals that will be ready in minutes. Now laziness can no longer be the excuse to skip breakfast. All you need is a bowl of cereal and some milk, and you are good to go!

Here are 5 Healthy Cereal Options For Breakfast:

1. Yogabar Dark Chocolate Oats

Yogabar's chocolate oats are made from freshly-harvested, single-origin rolled golden oats. These oats use no preservatives, no added artificial ingredients and no vegetable oil. You can easily prepare these oats in 5 minutes.





2. Nestle Koko Krunch Breakfast Cereal

Nestle's breakfast cereal is filled with strawberry flavour. This cereal is made with wheat, rice, oats and jowar, making it a good breakfast choice. It is also a good source of vitamin D, calcium, iron and fibre and Vitamin B.





3. True Elements Whole Oatmeal

True Element's oatmeal is made from wholegrain rolled oats. A bowl of this oatmeal can keep you full for a long time, helping you avoid binge eating. This oatmeal is rich in dietary fibre and improves digestion, it can also help improve constipation.





4. Bagrry's Crunchy Muesli Oat Clusters with Almonds

Bagrry's muesli has almonds, raisins and honey. This muesli contains 100% whole oats, crispy wheat, golden corn flakes and the goodness of added fibre-rich bran. These oats taste delicious with hot milk and cold milk.





5. Kellogg's Crunchy Granola Almonds and Cranberries

Kellog's multigrain flake is a delectable mix of four nutritious grains - golden wheat, nutritious oats, crunchy rice and corn crispies. This granola mix is filled with almonds and cranberries. You can make breakfast dishes like a parfait, smoothie bowl and more.

















