India has one of the biggest consumer markets for vodka. The clear distilled alcoholic beverage finds many takers because of its neutral taste that makes for a good drink without any mixing and also melds well with chasers and other flavourings. It can just as easily be had on the rocks as it can be fashioned into a buzzy, refreshing cocktail. Vodka is traditionally made with fermented cereal grains and potatoes. But it is also being experimented with fruits and nuts these days. While the beverage's origin can be traced back to Poland, Russia and Sweden, many other countries are grabbing the production opportunities, including India.





With the 'Make In India' initiative gaining momentum, we thought of curating a list of some of the home-grown vodka brands that you all can give a try.





5 Indian Vodka Brands That Are Worth Trying:





1. Rahasya

Ever wondered what India in a bottle would taste like? Enter Rahasya, (pronounced Ra-hus-ya), a premium craft vodka inspired by the mysticism and folklore of India. Meaning 'mystery' or 'secret' in Sanskrit, Rahasya was conceived with the intention to create a carefully researched product from India for the world. Launched by Varna Bhat of Blisswater Industries Private Limited, Rahasya is Goa-based craft vodka that captures the essence of India in the truest sense. Crisp notes with a refreshing aftertaste, this vodka is best enjoyed plain and simple on ice, making it an extremely pleasant and palatable white spirit.

Rahasya is a Goa-based vodka brand.

2. Smoke Vodka





Another notable vodka that is crafted and bottled in India is Smoke Lab Vodka. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that it is made with Indian Basmati rice! It is charcoal-filtered and undergoes a 5-step distillation process to offer classic and fennel-flavoured Smoke Vodka Aniseed. It was the brainchild of Varun Jain, Director of NV Group, who wanted their vodka to appeal to the urban young generation. With a chic, modern-look bottle, it definitely does.

Smoke Vodka appeals to the young generation.

3. White Mischief





This vodka became popular because of its association with the cheerleaders of IPL. Under the aegis of United Breweries Group, White Mischief has reportedly acquired a massive market share of 46%, which makes it the largest selling vodka in India. What really makes it click with the young consumers is its various variants, including Strawberry+Ginseng, Mango+Mint and Green Apple+Cinnamon.





4. Magic Moments





This vodka from Radico Khaitan has been in the market for quite some time now and still remains a favourite of many. It is produced from high-quality grains and distilled thrice to give it a smooth finish. The beverage has 40% alcohol content but is very pleasing on the palate.





Magic Moments is an old Indian vodka brand.

5. Romanov





This vodka is pegged as an affordable drink for the masses. It is manufactured by United Spirits, which is a subsidiary of United Breweries Group. The name 'Romanov' comes from the Russian Romanov dynasty that was in rule for centuries till the 1900s. The vodka has a sharp note with underlying hints of spiciness. So, for those who like their drink with a strong aftertaste, this vodka is a good option.





Which one of these vodka brands you have tried and liked? Share in the comments section below.