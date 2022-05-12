World Cocktail Day falls on May 13 every year, and this year, we intend to celebrate it in high spirits. (pun intended) This day marks the day when the definition of a cocktail was published for the first time ever on May 13, 1806. The day is earmarked to celebrate delicious and heady cocktails and we thought of no better way of doing it than to make some at home to experience the magic of these concoctions with our near and dear ones. The day falls on Friday this year, and since we would be on the brink of a relaxing weekend, let's go on a spirituous bender with these cocktails that can be made in less than 15 minutes.





(Also Read: 5 DIY Cocktail Recipes With A South Indian Twist)

World Cocktail Day 2022: 7 Easy Cocktail Recipes You Can Make At Home:

1. Fall Cocktail:

This electrifying gin-based cocktail can be made in just 5 minutes. Prep ahead by making thyme decoction by soaking fresh thyme sprigs overnight in some water. The next day, throw in all the ingredients in a glass full of ice, and you're done. Click here for the recipe.

Fall cocktail can be easily made at home.

2. Summer Breeze

This litchi-vodka concoction needs just the addition of lemon juice and some lava salt to smear the rim of the glass. Just like its name, this drink is breezy and perfect for some summer fun. Click here for the recipe.

3. Cosmopolitan

Make this cocktail for the ladies of the group who are loyal to their favourite cosmo! Add vodka and cranberry juice in a martini glass and throw in a lemon wedge and orange slice. That's it. Click here for the recipe.

4. Bloody Mary

And if tangy drinks are your preference, make this famous Bloody Mary with vodka, tomato juice, lime juice and tobacco sauce. Don't forget to garnish with chillies and rub the rim of the glass with some salt. Click here for the recipe.

5. Mango Cocktail

This summer essential drink cannot be missed out on. Vodka infused with pulpy mango, mint, ginger and lime juice is ideal to knock off the summer blues. Here's the recipe.

6. Screwdriver

This classic vodka drink can never go out of style. All you have to is combine vodka with some orange juice and top it up with ice cubes. Follow this recipe to make it the right way.

7. Currytini

Move over peach martini and appletini, this Currytini brings forth the south Indian flavour of curry leaves, mixed with lemon juice and mangoes. The melange of varied flavours makes this drink an absolute delight. Click here for the recipe.

Currytini is flavoured with curry leaves.











Why go to expensive bars when you can make such delicious cocktails at home. This World Cocktail Day, learn the art of mixology at home with these recipes.