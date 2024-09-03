Peanuts are the unsung heroes of Indian kitchens. We munch on them raw or roasted, and they're always there when we need a quick snack. Plus, they're perfect for fasting days! But did you know that peanuts can do way more than just satisfy a snack craving? They add a fantastic crunch and a unique flavour to so many dishes. While South Indian cuisine loves them, you can easily mix them into your favourite snacks, curries, and even desserts. Let's check out some simple and tasty ways to level up your cooking with peanuts.





Here Are 5 Cool Ways to Use Peanuts in Indian Cooking:

1. Add Some Crunch to Your Salad







Ever thought of tossing some peanuts into your salad? Not only do they give a nice crunch, but they're also packed with plant-based protein, making your salad super nutritious and filling. Try our Cucumber Peanut Salad recipe-it's a great option if you're looking for something light and satisfying, especially if you're trying to lose weight.





2. Mix Them Into Your Rice







Peanuts in rice? Yes, please! They add a satisfying crunch that can really make the dish stand out. They're a staple in South Indian cooking, but you can try adding them to your rice, too. Whether it's peanut rice, upma, lemon rice, or tamarind rice, peanuts add that extra something special.

3. Swap Cashews for Peanuts in Gravy







Peanut paste is a game-changer for thickening gravy. It's a budget-friendly alternative to cashews or almonds, and it's just as delicious. Soak some peanuts, blend them into a paste, and mix them into your gravy for a rich, creamy texture that won't break the bank.





4. Get Creative with Desserts







Peanuts aren't just for savoury dishes-they shine in sweets too! Think peanut butter cookies, peanut barfi, or peanut laddoos. Whether you grind them, blend them, or use them whole, peanuts bring a tasty, nutty twist to your favourite desserts.





5. Whip Up Some Peanut Chutney







Peanut chutney is a must-try, especially during fasting. Swap out a few regular ingredients, and you've got a vrat-friendly chutney that pairs perfectly with your meals.











So, the next time you've got some peanuts lying around, give these ideas a try and watch how they transform your cooking!